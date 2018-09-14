Rail freight company denies Rattler connection

Claims that CR Rail construction group had formed an alliance with Aurizon to repair the Rattler's tracks and structures has been refuted by the rail freight company.

CLAIMS that rail freighter Aurizon was in an alliance with rail construction group CR Rail to deliver the track restoration of the Mary Valley Rattler have been refuted by the company.

In a press release from July 28 last year that announced the track and structure tenders, Gympie Regional Council said winning company CR Rail had "formed an alliance with Aurizon to deliver the works”. However, an Aurizon spokesman last month denied that was the case.

"Aurizon was not involved in an alliance with CR Rail,” he said.

In response to questions about its role, the spokesman said the organisation had only "...provided some materials to CR Rail on a commercial basis for the project”.

The company's response raises questions about how the project was presented to the council at the special meeting. Sources say councillors were advised Aurizon's involvement would ensure the project was delivered on time.

The company would also sign off on the one-in-three sleeper replacements the council had accepted.

The Gympie Times asked Aurizon: Did they certify the finished track? Was there an agreement with CR Rail to certify the track and was Aurizon asked to certify the track this year? Aurizon said "no” to all three questions.

The Gympie Times then asked the council to clarify the extent of Aurizon's involvement in CR Rail's tender.

A council spokeswoman said that the report was in committee and the council was legally unable to pass on any information.

"This is a breach of the Local Government Act as stated by the State Government,” she said.

She said any questions about the tender and Aurizon's involvement should be directed to CR Rail. CR Rail has not provided any response.

An RTI request for the report tabled to council before the councillors at the July meeting was denied by Gympie Regional Council.

CEO Bernard Smith said it was a breach under the Local Government Act to release information the council considered confidential.

"Council cannot release any of the documents you have requested in your application,” he said.

"To do so would be a direct contravention... of the act which would be regarded as a criminal offence.”

The Gympie Times has asked the Office of the Information Commissioner to review the council's decision on the documents.