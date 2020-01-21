Raiders run for cover as hail storm lashes training

New recruit Curtis Scott left Melbourne but took the 'Storm' with him to Canberra.

The outside back and his teammates were left running for cover after a freak hail storm disrupted training on Monday afternoon.

The Raiders had only arrived back in the nation's capital after spending the last 10 days on the Sunshine Coast. Smoke haze from the bushfire crisis had forced the club to relocate training to Queensland following health concerns over air quality in the region.

Players reported for their first training session at home in almost two week on Monday morning, but the homecoming was short lived.

Raiders players arrived to a sunny training ground but were hit with a massive hail storm hours later

The squad arrived at a sunny Raiders HQ at around 7AM only to be forced off the training field five hours later as hailstones, some the size of golf balls, pelted down on the playing group.

"One way to get out of conditioning," Raiders forward Corey Horsburgh posted on social media.

But Raiders coach Ricky Stuart insisted the day's training be completed. The field and conditioning session, which was supposed to take place out on the paddock training, was moved indoors and into the gym instead.

Backrower and Englishman John Bateman was shocked at how the afternoon unfolded.

"What is this weather!!!," he proclaimed in a social media post which highlighted the severity of the storm.

Across Canberra, the large hail caused extensive damage to hundreds of cars and properties and injuries to wildlife.

But all Raiders players - and their cars parked adjacent to the training field - emerged unscathed.

And with person and property unharmed, the players had a bit of fun as the storm swept through Raiders HQ.

Young hooker Tom Starling filmed a tongue-in-cheek weather report as hailstones turned the training field from green to snowy white in the background.

"As you can see, it's a crazy atmosphere out here. There's hail … it's all happening. We're not happy but we will survive," he reported to the amusement of his teammates.

Golf ball size hail after a severe hail storm is seen at Parliament House in Canberra. Picture: AAP