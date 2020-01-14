Menu
Canberra Raiders superstar Jack Wighton fishing off Noosa with former NRL star Ben Jones.
Lifestyle

Raider vs sharks: Jack bags 20 in ‘crazy’ Noosa session

Matty Holdsworth
13th Jan 2020 4:30 PM
CANBERRA Raiders superstar Jack Wighton has spent a "crazy" 40 minutes being surrounded by sharks, no not Cronulla, while fishing off the coast of Noosa where he bagged an impressive haul.

The reigning Clive Churchill Medallist was invited out by Cast Magazine and former NRL player Ben Jones, to take a pre-season break off the grind.

Mr Jones said they crossed the bar before dawn and enjoyed "perfect" conditions in the early morning.

All up, they caught 20 fish in one intense 40-minute spell when they came across a bait ball being torn apart.

Wighton, who is up on the Coast for a 10-day pre-season camp to escape the bushfires, caught a nice 8kg cobia for his efforts.

"Everything was caught within 40 minutes max. We found this stack of bait fish going crazy, tuna, mackerel, cobia, getting mauled by sharks," Mr Jones said.

"It was hectic out there, just mayhem.

"Jack was pumped. He doesn't get to go off shore every much, limited chances in Canberra for that type of fishing, He loved it."

"I knew the weather was coming but we bit the bullet and stayed for the fish, got smashed on the way back but it was worth it."

Wighton described it as an "awesome" experience on his social media platforms.

