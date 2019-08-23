Menu
Firefighters are still working to contain the Bribie Island bushfires as the blaze enters its third day. Photo: Ben Mihan
Raging bushfires send Coast into smoky haze

Ashley Carter
23rd Aug 2019 6:23 AM
THE Sunshine Coast is blanketed with smoke this morning due to several bushfires burning throughout southeast Queensland.

As crews continued to work to control a bushfire raging on Bribie Island, multiple firefighters were called to the Noosa Springs Golf Course just before 2.30am when a blaze broke out on "inaccessible land".

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services (QFES) spokeswoman said by 4.20am, crews were no longer required on scene but Queensland Parks and Wildlife Services (QPWS) officers remained to monitor the area.

While the Bribie Island fires continue to burn on the northern end of the island, firefighters are assisting QPWS and HQ Plantations in building and strengthening containment lines, the QFES spokeswoman said.

The fire, which engulfed campsites on Wednesday, was burning down the narrow coastal strip between the beach and the Eastern Boundary Track.

Yesterday, helicopter water bombs were deployed to help fight the island fire.

There is no threat to property or infrastructure and the cause of the fire will be investigated once it has been contained.

Crews were called to a vegetation fire at North Arm just after midnight. No homes were under threat and firefighters made the scene safe within the hour.

Further south, Queensland Police declared an emergency situation when a bushfire broke out at Narangba just after 4pm yesterday.

Residents in the area were advised to prepare to leave about 6.30pm as the fire was predicted to worsen and put properties at risk.

The blaze was contained by about 8.30pm and crews remained on scene to monitor the area.

Residents have been asked to close windows and doors and keep medications close by if suffering from a respiratory condition. Motorists have been urged to drive with caution and to condition.

If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call 000 immediately.

