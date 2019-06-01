Raffle funds to go towards Gympie man's new leg

COMMUNITY EFFORT: One of Sam's employers Jodie Hutchins (left) from RH Plastering, Sharon Stretton (centre) and Jellina White from BOQ Gympie at the raffle draw yesterday.

A RAFFLE to help support the medical costs for Sam Stretton, the 20-year-old who fell 15m from Normanby Bridge on April 13, was drawn yesterday at The Bank of Queensland Gympie Branch in Mary St.

Sam's mum Sharon Stretton said the fundraising efforts of all those involved had been huge and had left her feeling a little overwhelmed.

"Massive thanks to Jellina (White) and The Bank of Queensland team and every business that donated,” she said.

There were 32 prizes drawn, donated by Gympie region businesses, the proceeds of which will go towards the costs of prosthetics for the young man, who had to have his right leg below the knee amputated after the accident.

"Because he was such an active guy before this he already wants a fin for snorkeling and he wants one (prosthetic) for fishing,” she said.

Sam is now in a rehabilitation centre, recovering from the crictical injuries he received which included a broken back and pelvis, compound fractures to his ankles and left elbow and some internal bleeding.

"He's in a rehabilation unit and doing physio twice a day,” Mrs Stretton said.

"He wants to walk out of there. He wants home now,” she said.