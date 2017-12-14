Radio host on child sex charges lacking 'insight' wants bail

Ryan Michael Sharman asked the court be closed and said he'd been assaulted after facing child sex charges.

A RADIO host locked up on child sex charges says he is a "smart” person who needs to get bail.

Ryan Michael Sharman, 21, said he'd been assaulted in custody after reports of his bail hearings and criminal charges were published.

Representing himself, the Gympie man asked for court to be closed for his latest bail hearing on Wednesday.

Justice Debra Mullins refused that application.

Mr Sharman was accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl, filming the attack and stalking her via the internet.

His bail was revoked in September after he allegedly sent dozens of messages to the girl.

"I will admit I made some mistakes. Not to justify it, but I'm 21,” he told Brisbane Supreme Court on Wednesday.

"I feel I've definitely learned my lesson.”

Jail time had been very difficult, he added.

He said he wanted to get out of "this mess I've put myself into” and "spend some quality time” with family.

Mr Sharman said he was "quite smart” despite making mistakes.

"I'm not a dumb kid.”

He also said incarceration had caused problems around legal aid funding.

Mr Sharman said he got a letter from Legal Aid Queensland in late October telling him his "legal aid funding has been cut”.

Crown prosecutor Victoria Adams said Justice Jean Dalton had previously imposed "very stringent” bail conditions.

But bail was revoked within six weeks because of alleged breaches.

Justice Mullins said Mr Sharman was accused of sending "vindictive and harassing messages as well as photographs” on social media to the girl.

The judge said he had not shown insight and his alleged bail breach was problematic.

Bail was refused.

Meanwhile, Mr Sharman said he was considering "defamation” action.

It was not immediately clear who he intended to sue.

Justice Mullins suggested it would be wise for Mr Sharman to focus on the "very serious” criminal charges he faced.

In 2015, Mr Sharman appeared in newspapers across Queensland, promoting a Child Protection Week activity. -NewsRegional