Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Offbeat

Radiation levels soar as Chernobyl burns

by New York Post
8th Apr 2020 11:55 AM

Radiation levels surged 17 times higher than normal near the Chernobyl nuclear power station in Ukraine as forest fires tore through the disaster area, officials said.

Ukraine's emergency services said a fire covering 20ha was under control, but two other blazes were still raging at the exclusion zone, which was established after the 1986 blast at the plant.

 

Egor Firsov, who is the head of the state ecological inspection service, said that a Geiger counter used at the site revealed the worrisome data at the disaster area.

"There is bad news - in the centre of the fire, radiation is above normal," Firsov wrote on Facebook along with a video of a Geiger counter, the New York Post reports.

 

 

"As you can see in the video, the readings of the device are 2.3, when the norm is 0.14. But this is only within the area of the fire outbreak."

A forest fire burning near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. Picture: AP
A forest fire burning near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. Picture: AP

 

 

 

A scene from Fox Showcase series Chernobyl. Picture: Supplied
A scene from Fox Showcase series Chernobyl. Picture: Supplied

But he said the radiation levels in the capital of Kiev, about 100km south of the site, were within the normal range.

The Chernobyl exclusion zone, which remains largely unpopulated, has been mostly overtaken by nature, making it prone to forest fires.

"The problem of setting fires to grass by careless citizens in spring and autumn has long been a very acute problem for us," Firsov wrote. "Every year we see the same picture - fields, reeds, forests burn in all regions."

 

A chimney towers over destroyed Reactor No.4. Picture: Supplied
A chimney towers over destroyed Reactor No.4. Picture: Supplied

 

Abandoned village near the power plant. Picture: Supplied
Abandoned village near the power plant. Picture: Supplied

More Stories

chernobyl editors picks environment radiation science technology

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NOT SO SWEET: Strawberry growers worry for looming season

        premium_icon NOT SO SWEET: Strawberry growers worry for looming season

        News Strawberry growers worry they will fail to pack all of their fruit this season due to social distancing, even with up to 30 per cent less plants.

        Premier’s six-month warning as case total inches higher

        Premier’s six-month warning as case total inches higher

        News Queensland coronavirus: Nine new cases overnight, 943 total cases

        NAMED: Four in Gympie District Court today

        premium_icon NAMED: Four in Gympie District Court today

        News FOUR people are due to appear in Gympie District Court today, in person or by video...

        Ministers thrashing out back-to-school plan

        premium_icon Ministers thrashing out back-to-school plan

        Education Coronavirus Qld: Will schools reopen at start of term two?