Radar catching Gympie drivers on 'roller coaster' road

Is it just revenue raising?
by Letter to the Editor

Letter to the Editor

WERE we not assured some time ago that the old revenue raising practice of situating police radar units down the side of hills was to be scrapped?

If so, why then has an unmarked van, complete with radar, often been observed two thirds of the way down the roller coaster of a road that is Bath Terrace at Victory Heights.

As one who has had, and currently has, family members proudly serving in the police force I am only too aware of how much of their work depends on maintaining a good relationship with the general public.

The positioning of the radar on Bath Tce does nothing to enhance that relationship.

People view it simply as government revenue raising, not as good and necessary policing. The practice should stop.

H. Cole,

Tamaree

Gympie Times
