RACQ warns Gympie drivers 'buy now' as fuel prices rise

GYMPIE residents might not see the kind of "massive price hikes” being experienced in Brisbane, but the RACQ is still warning drivers to buy now before more rises.

The advice comes as the state's peak motoring body slammed fuel companies "ripping Queensland motorists off” in the wake of the Saudi Arabian drone strike.

The RACQ reported five Caltex service stations had hiked their unleaded prices to 177.9 cents per litre in the south east, which "returned total margins in excess of 60cpl”.

RACQ spokeswoman Renee Smith said local drivers should move quickly before the bowser price changes again.

"In Gympie, the average indicative retail margin dropped to zero, and since then we've seen sites increasing this margin moving to a new higher price of 151.9 or 154.9cpl,” Ms Smith said.

"Around one third of sites have retained a cheap price of 140cpl or lower. Unfortunately, these cheaper prices may disappear in the coming days and motorists should take advantage of these cheaper prices while they can.

"Gympie residents will not see the massive price hikes currently being experienced in Brisbane as they're not impacted by the price cycle.

"Drivers should buy now and use the price comparison services like the RACQ Fair Fuel Finder to find the best deals.”