RACQ urges Bruce Hwy Gympie bypass fast-track

Crash investigators at the scene of a double fatality on the Bruce Highway near Tiaro.

RACQ spokeswoman Renee Smith said Section A of the Cooroy and Curra upgrade project, which opened this month, had transformed from one of the most dangerous stretches of highway into one of the safest.

Australian Road Assessment Program has assessed the design features of roads and highways across the country against a star-rating scale, with five stars being the safest and one star the least safe.

"It's fantastic AusRAP has assessed this stretch as a mix of 4 and 5-stars following extensive work on Bruce Highway Section A between Cooroy and Curra,” Ms Smith said.

"We campaigned for this upgrade for years as it was the deadliest stretch of the Bruce Highway.

"The AusRAP Star Rating for this stretch jumped from 2-stars when it was a 90km/h undivided road, to a much safer 4 and 5-star road now it's been upgraded to a 110km/h divided road.”

Helicopters at the scene of a double fatality on the Bruce Highway two kilometres north of Tiaro.

Ms Smith said the Section B upgrade further north, completed in 2013, had shown an 82 percent reduction in fatal and serious injuries in the three years after opening when compared to the Old Bruce Highway prior to 2010.

"We're confident the newly opened Section A should achieve similar injury reductions in years to come,” she said.

Ms Smith said while progress was under way to upgrade Section C, RACQ hoped funding would be allocated to accelerate construction of the section D bypass around Gympie.

"Section D has currently only been allocated planning funding but we're asking the Federal and State Governments to fast-track construction,” she said.

"Once constructed, this upgrade will save lives by significantly improving safety while also removing high volumes of traffic passing through the heavily-used suburban stretch.”