RACQ reveals Gympie's worst roads

UNWORTHY: The Bruce Highway took out top spot on the RACQ's list of the worst roads in Queensland. Renee Albrecht

THE Bruce Highway was among Gympie's worst roads to be named and shamed in the recently released RACQ Unroadworthy Roads Survey.

The survey retrieved 1643 responses with more than 600 sub-standard roads nominated across Queensland.

The Bruce ranked first on the list, with 94 separate issues raised by frustrated motorists, followed by Alma Road at Dakabin near Brisbane and the Mount Lindesay Highway, which runs southwest of the capital to the New South Wales border.

RACQ spokesperson Lucinda Ross said the four-week survey was open to anyone to have their say, but was opinion based and "not statistically significant”.

"Motorists raised a number of issues along the 1600 kilometre route, from congestion in the southeast, to flooding risks and rough surfaces in the central Queensland section,” Ms Ross said.

"The Bruce (Highway) has been on RACQ's priority list for years, and drivers agree, rating the highway Queensland's most unroadworthy road.

"Sixty percent of respondents called out the condition of road surfaces and nearly half said narrow lanes or poor road shoulders were the main issues on local roads.”

Bauple Woolooga Road, Kilkivan Tansey Road, Pomona Kin Kin Road and Anderleigh Road were among the Gympie region roads to receive multiple complaints in addition to the Bruce.

"The problem with the Bruce Highway is that it should be flood-proofed and (have) double lanes from Brisbane to Cairns,” a local complainant said. "People have to remember that the world of roads does not start and finish in Brisbane.”

Ms Ross countered that most Bruce Highway-related issues were centred around its "southern start point for issues heading all the way north towards Cairns”.

"Survey respondents highlighted that there were some road surface conditions issues and road and shoulder width issues on some local roads in the Gympie area,” she said.

"The number of Bruce Highway responses has dropped substantially, indicating that motorists are pleased with improved road quality which has come through recent Federal and Queensland government investment, such as the Cooroy to Curra projects,” she said.

View the Unroadworthy Roads report and interactive map on the RACQ website.