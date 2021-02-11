RACQ ‘not aware’ of dirty fuel in Gympie after complaints

Dirty fuel rumours in Gympie have been all but ruled out by the RACQ.

The RACQ have all but ruled out the presence of dirty fuel at Gympie bowsers after anonymous complaints about the issue surfaced in recent weeks.

The region saw a sizeable plummet in annual average fuel prices in a “tumultuous” year at the bowsers due to COVID-19, according to the RACQ’s latest Annual Fuel Price Report.

But club spokesperson Lucinda Ross said contaminations were “exceptionally rare” because fuel could not be sold without meeting Australian standards.

“We’re not aware of any complaints or investigations into dirty fuel at Gympie,” Ms Ross said.

“Our RACQ Roadside Assistance patrols don’t receive many callouts for dirty fuel specifically, but instead would likely receive a call out for a car not starting.

“If dirty fuel is the cause of the car not starting, that won’t be found until it’s taken into a workshop and looked at by a mechanic.

“Fuel retailers in Queensland supply about 500 million litres of petrol and diesel every month, and contamination is exceptionally rare with fuel having to meet Australian standards to be sold.

“Often what many people suspect is contaminated fuel is more likely to be a fault with the vehicle rather than a fault with the fuel. During the rare occasions when fuel has become contaminated it happens at the retail site and is not a network wide issue.”

Ms Ross said pointed to multiple government agencies drivers could contact if suspecting they have received dirty fuel.

“If a driver suspects they received contaminated fuel, they should first contact the retailer. If the fuel retailer doesn’t accept responsibly to the contaminated fuel, a complaint can be made to the federal government agency – the National Measurement Institute – under the National Fuel Monitoring Program at FuelQuality@measurement.gov.au or 1800 020 076,” Ms Ross said.

“Additionally complaints can be made to the Queensland Office of Fair Trading.”