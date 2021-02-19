Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
RACQ LifeFlight generic. helicopter. Rescue helicopter. airlift.
RACQ LifeFlight generic. helicopter. Rescue helicopter. airlift.
News

RACQ Life Flight urges Facebook to restore page

Hugh Suffell
18th Feb 2021 7:10 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

The RACQ Life Flight has implored Facebook to restore its social media page after it was taken down as part of today's media ban.

How to best receive Gatton news in wake of Facebook ban

A spokeswoman for Life Flight said the vital emergency service had been corresponding with Facebook throughout the day, explaining the important role of their page and asking for it to be restored, however the matter had still not been resolved.

The spokeswoman said "we are imploring Facebook to reverse the decision to shut down our page".

The RACQ LifeFlight Rescue's Facebook page is primarily used to raise awareness for the service, as it relies heavily on community contribution.

Life Flight said the shutting down its charity page removes a valuable source of truth and health information from the public arena.

"The removal of public access to our page should be urgently reversed," the spokeswoman said.

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

racq lifeflight helicopter rescue
Gatton Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Calls to unmask repeat DV offenders

        Premium Content Calls to unmask repeat DV offenders

        Crime Victims of domestic violence say they could have escaped their abuser earlier if they’d been made aware of their criminal past.

        • 19th Feb 2021 5:05 AM
        ‘He nailed the door shut’: mum killed as children watched

        Premium Content ‘He nailed the door shut’: mum killed as children watched

        Crime Family of slain mum Rachel call for community to join DV fight

        • 19th Feb 2021 5:02 AM
        NAMED: 8 people to appear in Gympie District Court today

        Premium Content NAMED: 8 people to appear in Gympie District Court today

        News The latest round of two-week sittings will conclude today.

        • 19th Feb 2021 5:00 AM
        Council to vote on ‘landmark’ 4-storey development

        Premium Content Council to vote on ‘landmark’ 4-storey development

        News Concerns have been raised about the project’s height and impact on traffic in the...