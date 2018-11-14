Racing royalty Winx owner and Chris Munce at Gympie gala

Hugh Bowman and Winx win their 4th cox plate at Moonee Valley, trained by Chris Waller. Moonee Valley Cox Plate race day races.

PART-OWNER of champion thoroughbred racehorse Winx, Peter Tighe, will be among the special guest speakers at a Gympie Turf Club Gala Dinner next Friday night to celebrate 150 years of racing in Gympie.

Champion jockey Chris Munce will also be in the crowd, as will premiership winning trainer Tony Gollan, the four Cox Plates won by Winx, and the Melbourne Cup won by Rogan Josh in 1999 under trainer Bart Cummings.

During his career, Chris Munce has won 35 Group One conditions races including the Melbourne Cup and the Cox Plate.

A collection of Winx memorabilia will be up for auction at the dinner, which will take place in The Pavilion and will include canapes followed by a delicious two course dinner and unlimited beer, wine and sparkling.

Entertainment will be provided by a celebrated comedian.

Starting in May 2015, Winx has won 29 consecutive stakes races including 22 Group 1s, at distances ranging from 1300m to 2200m.

In the World's Best Racehorse Rankings for 2018, she is rated as the best racehorse in the world.

She was the second-ranked filly or mare in 2015, improving in 2016 to become both the world's top-ranked filly or mare and the world's top-ranked turf horse.

She retained this ranking in 2017 and improved to be the best horse in the world in 2018.

In 2017 she was inducted into the Australian Racing Hall of Fame, only the third horse to earn this honour while still in training.

The Gympie Turf Club 150 Years of Racing in Gympie Gala Dinner will be held 6.30-11.30pm on Friday, November 23.

Jayden Longmuir, owner of 1999 Melbourne Cup winner Rogan Josh Wendy Green and Judah Winnett with the Melbourne Cup. Wendy and the Cup will be at the Gympie Turf Club Gala DInner next Friday night. Rory Sheavils

Tickets can be purchased from www.gympieboxoffice.com.au or The Musician's Garage at 53 Mary St.

Inquiries phone Turf Club secretary Kristi Holliss on 0409 909 509.