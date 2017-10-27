Racing is in the blood for this family

REUNION: Phil Badger will watch his daughter, Alannah, race today at the Gympie Turf Club.

REUNION: Phil Badger will watch his daughter, Alannah, race today at the Gympie Turf Club. Renee Albrecht

THE Badger family are horse people through and through.

Saturday's BMW Gympie Cup is a chance at a family reunion.

Phil Badger, 55, has been breeding horses for most of his life and tried his hand at training out of the Gympie Turf Club.

"I was here for 12 or 18 months, but it was hard without any riders,” he said.

At that time, both Phil's wife and his daughter rode for him.

Eventually his daughter, Alannah, apprenticed herself to the late, great Desiree Gill.

Alannah, now 26, has carried on and now races out of Beaudesert.

She is now an accomplished and well-respected jockey.

"She started when she was 14,” Phil said.

"She loves it, she just loves horses, and I just love watching her ride.”

Alannah's love of horses and riding has seen her suffer for her craft, with her shoulder undergoing several reconstructions.

"She's had four reconstructions, courtesy of a racing track fall on the Gold Coast,” Phil explained.

"It put on a bucking show halfway down the track, stopped, then did a manoeuvre and she came off.

"The doctor who did her surgery said it was the worst he'd ever seen.”

GYMPIE GIRL: Alannah Badger has become a well-respected and accomplished rider in professional circuits. Scott Davis

That fall was six years ago, when Alannah was a young jockey. She never let it hold her back.

"She was racing once and it popped out, she finished third but when she finished, she got it taped up straightaway with the help of her sister because she had another race straight after,” Phil said.

"The next race, halfway down, it popped out again and she was in horrible pain.

"The ambulance was following her around, she got to the end and just slid off.”

After the tragic death of Gill, Gympie was left with a void for aspiring jockeys which Phil thinks has not been filled.

"When Desiree was alive, she really trained them up and they were just brilliant,” he said.

"Since then we've been missing that. We really are.”

Phil said Alannah moved south for better money, and has since averaged about 150 to 250 rides a year.

"The girls have a harder time, that's for sure. If a bloke comes in qualified, healthy, the owners and trainers will pick him almost everytime,” Phil said.

"But I think the girls have some natural strengths over the boys, for certain.”

Her profession has taken her to places like Birdsville, where she races on the iconic track.

"If you ever get the chance to go to Birdsville, do it,” Phil said.

"Alannah did it and just had a real ball.

"If you don't make the last turn, you end up in South Australia because there's no fence.”

Phil said he isn't allowed to bet on his daughter because Alannah thinks their money is "heavy” on her race mentality.

"I just love watching her race, I really do, especially when she wins,” Phil said.

"She won't let us back her. If we want to put some money on we have to get a friend to do it for us,” he joked.

First race of the BMW Gympie Cup begins at 1.30pm.

