Racing industry at the end of their tether

The racing community is “frustrated” by how the QRIC deals with misconduct and integrity concerns.

THE LNP has accused the State Government and Queensland Racing Integrity Commission of failing to deliver integrity and confidence in the industry.

LNP Racing spokesman John-Paul Langbroek said a growing group of racing participants believe the QRIC is failing in its core responsibility.

“Justice must be done and it must be seen to be done,’’ Mr Langbroek said.

“The racing community is at the end of their tether with Labor and QRIC’s lack of action when it comes to integrity concerns, especially with regard to doping.

“Labor’s hands-off approach to racing has resulted in serious issues being handballed to QRIC,” he said.

Gympie MP Tony Perret said there was a disconnect between QRIC, the government and the racing industry. Picture: Shane Zahner

“Now is the time for action to improve integrity in an industry that contributes $1.2 billion to our economy.”

Gympie MP Tony Perrett said racing was important to the region and that the latest comments show a widening disconnect between the government, QRIC, and participants in the industry.

“Since Labor has been at the helm we’ve had unprecedented strikes, animal welfare scandals, job losses in the wagering business, issues with integrity and safety, Queensland’s premier racetrack out of business for years, and a major owner and breeder withdraw from Queensland Racing.”

The crowds during the last Gympie race day of 2019.

Data from 2018 shows the racing industry generates $26.1 million and for sustains 226 full-time equivalent jobs in the Wide Bay region.

Mr Perrett said racing was an integral part of the Gympie region’s social and sporting calendar.

“It provides economic activity in the racing and horse management industry, draws visitors and tourists, provides a vital social outlet, supports jobs and provides cashflow for community groups.”

Racing is one of the last organised sports still operating in Australia but events are closed to the publics.

“These have been tough times for racing and sporting clubs, but I am sure that with community support they will bounce back,” Mr Perrett said.