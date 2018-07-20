Menu
WINNER: Gemma Steele is all smiles aboard Glenthorn Avenue as she crosses the winning post to claim last year's Nolan Meats Muster Cup Tom Daunt
News

Racing away with our races - time for a fair go, Racing Q'ld

Arthur Gorrie
by
20th Jul 2018 12:01 AM
STATE management of Queensland's horse racing industry does not fit well with notions of free enterprise, but an argument has been advanced that some regulation ensures punters' money gets around regional Queensland in a way which is fair and businesslike.

But the Queensland Racing decision to hold a TAB meeting at Kilcoy, on the same day as Gympie's richest race, has to prompt some questions.

The big Gympie race is the $22,000 Nolan Meats Muster Cup, on August 18.

As The Gympie Times' racing expert Barry Fitzhenry reports today, the Gympie Muster Cup is the richest country cup for many kilometres all round.

So what about a little respect?

Mr Fitzhenry points out that TAB meetings qualify for nearly double the subsidies given to most country meetings, $12,000 per race for TAB events and $7000 for most country meetings.

So the market forces, as managed by what amounts to a state government board, make Kilcoy far more attractive to horse owners looking for the best return.

If these are the benefits of central market control of racing, perhaps we need to chuck it out.

Let us have a bit more respect for country racing from the people who control it from Brisbane.

Fair go Racing Queensland, regional racing is where the fun is. And it is where you get your future from.

barry fitzhenry gympiemuster2015 kilcoy nolan meats muster cup racing queensland tab
Gympie Times

