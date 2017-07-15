Racing: Anderson chalks up triple on the trot

TURF TOPICS: Recent Gympie RSL Cup winner Clouds completed a memorable weekend for Hivesville horseman Lindsay Anderson when the grey won the 1600m Class three at Caloundra last Sunday.

All three horses which Anderson trains were in the winners' stall last weekend with Liverpool Jane and Glenthorn Avenue having won at Wondai on the Saturday.

Jockey Gemma Steele, who has been doing the track work at Wondai for a few months, rode all three winners to share in the stable's success.

The stable had won a double at the last Gympie meeting with Clouds taking the 1470m RSL Cup and Glenthorn Avenue winning the Open over 1170m.

At Wondai, Liverpool Jane (4m by Captain Gerrard) won the 1000m BM 60 to maintain her unbeaten record in two starts on the sand track.

She has now won races on all the sand tracks in this area with successes in Gympie and Bundaberg in addition to Wondai.

Glenthorn Avenue carried 63.5 kg in winning at Wondai, defeating Cooee March and Louppy Bend in the 1465m BM65 to add to his Gympie win and reputation as a sand track galloper also.

The three wins by the Anderson trio netted the stable just under $20,000 to add to the $11,000 prize money won at Gympie on RSL Cup day.

Apart from being a successful country trainer, Anderson is an accomplished campdraft competitor has also judged at some of the top campdraft competitions in Qld.

Anderson, whose father was a very successful trainer in this area, prepares his horses on his Hivesville property where he utilises an uphill area to get them hard fit, and also making trips to the Wondai track for fast work.

With his win in the BM 65 RSL Cup, Clouds became the points leader in the battle for the $5000 XXXX Three Cups Challenge but his trainer indicated he would probably concentrate on restricted class events rather than tackling Open company in the other two legs of the Challenge.

The Barry Gill stable notched up a win for Gympie at Wondai when Messageinabottle won the 1000m Maiden there, ridden by Cecily Eaton.

This Hidden Dragon filly is out of the Spinning World mare Circumnavigate (also trained by Barry Gill). She is raced by Barry in partnership with Mrs M. Gill and defeated Harvey Dent and the Kerry Munce-trained Purslane in the Wondai victory.

Noted sand track performer I Am McLovin ($2.60 fav., A. Badger) returned to the winners' stall at Wondai with success over Star Hero (G. Steele) and Gympie-trained Wild Element (R. Faehr).

The other Wondai winner was Wensley Road who completed a winning double for jockey Allannah Badger in the 1465m Class B from Lucky Ticket (L. Dodds) and Get Outa Utah (H. Phillips).

Tomorrow will see the running of the $17000 Bundaberg Gold Cup over 1600m.

An excellent field of 13 is nominated for the Cup, including last year's winner Fasta Than Light from the Pat Duff stable, who also entered Gympie RSL Cup second placegetter, Unbowed, for the Cup.

Top weight for the trophy event was Miles-trained galloper Fab's Cowboy with 63.5kg. Trained by Beven Johnson, Fab's Cowboy has won three of his last four starts at Charleville, Barcaldine and Emerald as well as running second in the Alpha Cup two starts back.

The $10,000 Lightning at Bundaberg over 1090m drew a small but select field with Gympie-trained Fire Within, who was a very good second to Glenthorn Avenue in Gympie last start, allocated 58kg behind top-weight James is Blonde on 61.5kg.