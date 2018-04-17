Menu
Nominations close as competition heats up for the vacated council seat in the Mary Valley.
Council News

Race for Gympie's Division 8 starts today

scott kovacevic
by
17th Apr 2018 5:30 AM

THE heat will be officially on in Gympie's Division 8 by-election today with all candidates required to have their hand up for the job by midday.

The close of nominations also brings with it the ballot draw this afternoon, which will officially fire the starter's gun on the May 5 election race.

So far, two candidates have thrown their hat into the ring: former Division 8 councillor Julie Walker, and former Gympie Regional Council Head of Engineering Bob Fredman.

Postal votes for the election are accepted from tomorrow, while in-person pre-polling opens at the Gympie Senior Citizen's Centre on Monday, April 30, and closes at 6pm on Friday, May 4.

Polling booths will be open on May 5 at Amamoor State School, Imbil's Mary Valley State College, Jones Hill State School, and Kandanga State School.

The by-election was called after former councillor James Cochrane resigned.

Gympie Times

