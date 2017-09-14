R U OK? That's the question for today

ARE you okay?

It is a simple question, and one which the Gympie Regional Suicide Prevention Network has been helping people ask this week in the lead up to today's R U OK? Day.

A ceremony was held in Memorial park on Tuesday for those bereaved or touched by suicide, with Gympie MP Tony Perrett and councillor Dan Stewart as the guest speakers.

One minute's silence was held and rocks were decorated with messages of support to be given later to others or placed in remembrance.

Every year, more than 800,000 people worldwide and about 3000 people in Australia die by suicide and up to 25 times as many make a suicide attempt. Behind these statistics are the individual stories of those who have, for many different reasons, questioned the value of their own lives.

As part of R U OK? Day, communities are being asked to "take a minute, change a life" and ask how your neighbours and friends are going, as one conversation could make all the difference. More information can be found at www.ruok.org.au.