Quirky tales from the Gympie region

CRY FOR HELP? A certain local politician had Facebook followers wondering for a while this week just what was going on. We can't name names, but it involved Justin Bieber, who was staying on the Sunshine Coast at the time.

LEAP OF FAITH...

Gympie woman was driving to work along busy Louisa St yesterday when a big grey kangaroo jumped across the road in front of her.

Relieved she didn't hit it, she watched as Skippy hopped down the Musgrave St footpath for a few metres before decided to cross the road.

All was going well until it suddenly realised there was a car in its way.

Kangaroo at Fraser Coast Anglican College. Alistair Brightman

Our witness wonders who got the bigger suprise - the roo or the driver car whose boot Skippy touched down on mid-bounce. Witness says we used to laugh at overseas visitors who thought they'd see kangaroos jumping down city streets in Australia. Sadly, as the urban sprawl continues, it's becoming a reality.

DOWN THE TUBE...

Gympie couple was mystified as tube after tube of toothpaste kept disappearing from their bathroom.

No sooner did they replace one, it was gone.

All was revealed, though, when the woman received a phone call from her son, whose work brought him to Gympie and a few weeks bunking down in his old bedroom.

When he apologised for taking their tube of toothpaste home with him by mistake, she asked, "which time?”, prompting him to check his wetpack where he found not one, not two, but four brand new tubes of toothpaste.

NOT AGAIN...

Gympie Magistrate M. Baldwin gets tired of telling drink drivers the hard scientific facts on how alcohol slows a driver's vital reaction time.

The Greek Goddess of Justice, known as Themis, in the Brisbane courts precinct. Rae Wilson

Essentially it is a twice-a-week (or more) sermon on how someone who has been drinking may be able to function basically as a driver "on automatic pilot,” but probably can't respond quickly to the unexpected. Yesterday, she asked everyone on drink driving charges to listen so she would only have to say it once.

"I get sick of the sound of my own voice,” she said, "let alone how my clerk must feel. "I should get a video made and make them watch it outside,” she said.

FIRST TIME FOR EVERYTHING...

Local mum about town tells of her pre-school daughter who was so young when it last rained a lot, that she doesn't really remember much about it.

"What's that?” little girl asked mum on the way out to the car recently.

"What's what?” asked mum.

"That,” the little girl said.

She was pointing at a puddle.

Splashing in puddles is fun no matter your age. Supplied

IT WAS A CRY FOR HELP...

Local MP who shall remain nameless posted this to Facebook recently:

"I try hard not to complain when I'm facing adversity because I know people who are doing it a lot tougher than me.

"But sometimes you just need to reach out for help.

"I know there's not much sympathy out there for politicians - and I get it, but occasionally this job throws something at you that truly is soul destroying; a moment when even the harshest of critics will show sympathy.

"Today is one such day for me. A bit over a year ago I made a promise during the election campaign that if Yve helped me get elected to the Federal Parliament I would pay for and accompany her to the next Justin Bieber concert in Brisbane.

"Today is the day I fulfil that pledge. Deep down I know I will come out the other side of this a better, stronger person. Please keep me in your thoughts over the coming 24hrs. Regards L***.”

Mullock Heap spies are happy to report he survived; and actually ended up enjoying himself.

Now he is a Belieber. Well... almost.