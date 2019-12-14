Quins’ maiden 50 topples Gympie cricket table leaders

AN UNBEATEN half-century from Bryn Jenkins guided the Harlequins to a victory last Saturday and the bowling all-rounder hopes to back it up today against Valleys.

Jenkins made 57 off 92 balls in B-grade against table leaders Wests and had anticipated how he would celebrate his half-century, but it did not go the way he planned.

Gympie Regional Cricket Association - B-grade Harlequins v Wests- Harlequins bowling all-rounder Bryn Jenkins. Photo: Bec Singh

“I thought I would lift my bat and take my helmet off but in the moment I ran two and then was too puffed to celebrate how I wanted,” he said.

“I am also pretty superstitious. When I play I always wear my watch and on Saturday was the first time I didn’t wear it and made 50, so I don’t think I will be wearing it from now on.”

Quins won the toss and elected to bat. Despite a slow start they made a 178 run total.

Gympie Regional Cricket Association - B-grade Harlequins v Wests- Harlequins bowling all-rounder Bryn Jenkins. Photo: Zahner Photography

“The ball was moving up and down on the pitch and Wests have a few decent bowlers who bowl really tight, so it was tough at the start and went into the middle overs,” Jenkins said.

“I hit a lot of singles and batted with a few good middle-order batsmen and everything just fell into place.”

Openers Jenkins and Joe Laffey swapped the bat for the ball, taking eight wickets between them, and Nic “The Swing King” took two to bowl Wests out for 132.

The bowler turned all-rounder has played for more than three years and said this 50 sat high on the list of his best sports performances.

Gympie Regional Cricket Association - B-grade Harlequins v Wests- Harlequins bowling all-rounder Bryn Jenkins. Photo: Bec Singh

“I took five wickets for Wide Bay a few years ago and that would probably still be top because I was always a bowler. This is high up there because I do not do it all the time.

“My mates and I come to the nets all the time, something we do for fun, but it has probably really helped. It would be good to finish second on the table but to do that we need to win a few more.”

Quins take on second-placed Valleys at Phil MacLaren Oval (Cooloola Christian College) today at 11.30am.