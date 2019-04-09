Dad to stand trial over toddler’s death

FORMER Kenyan presidential candidate Quincy Timberlake has been committed to stand trial over the death of his three-year-old son in Brisbane.

Timberlake, 38, was charged with the murder of his son Sinclair after the boy died of severe internal injuries at their Kallangur home, north of Brisbane, in 2014.

Pictures: Supplied

Timberlake faced a committal hearing in Brisbane Magistrates Court this week where witnesses gave evidence they had seen the little boy with injuries before he died.

His barrister today conceded there was a prima facie case against his client.

Timberlake was committed to stand trial for murder in the Supreme Court on a date yet to be set.