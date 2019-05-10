Menu
RESPONSE: Fire and ambulance response crews converged on the Gympie Nursing Centre, at Channon and Barter Streets, but the problem was easily solved.
News

Quick action as Gympie nursing home emergency nipped in bud

Arthur Gorrie
by
10th May 2019 12:33 PM

IT LOOKED like a major emergency as fire and ambulance crews raced through the CBD to a suspected electrical fault at the Gympie Nursing Centre, at Channon and Barter Streets, Gympie.

But early action in calling for help short circuited any threat of fire and meant the problem was isolated before it became a threat, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Service officer said..

"A fault in an fluoro light electrical connection,” he said after inspecting the building.

"The circuit's been isolated,” he said.

No residents were evacuated and no damage done, he said.

Gympie Times

