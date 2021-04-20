Questions over 'missing' 2.7m vaccines

Australia's top health officials will be grilled over the national vaccine stockpile, with only 1.6 million jabs administered so far.

At least 4.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have arrived in Australia so far but just over a third are in arms, according to The Australian.

Health Department secretary Brendan Murphy and chief medical officer Paul Kelly will front the parliament's COVID-19 committee on Tuesday afternoon and be scrutinised over the vaccine rollout.

Eight weeks in, the national vaccine utilisation rate - which includes a small amount of wastage - sits at 75 per cent, health department figures show.

The commonwealth has stockpiled second doses of the jabs at an undisclosed location.

But questions have been raised about the 2.7 million remaining vials.

Jane Halton has spoken out about Australia’s vaccine rollout. Picture: AAP Image/Mick Tsikas

"There are 861,000 doses out there that have not yet been given," Jane Halton said.

"They must be sitting somewhere … but quite where they are, I don't think we know."

The chair of the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations told the ABC that more data was needed about the vaccines.

"We know there are not quite a million doses out in general practice land, and we want to see them administered," Ms Halton said.

"We also need to see where those vaccine are. I think the GPs want to see where they are too."

Infectious diseases physician Nick Coatsworth said some vaccines were reserved for people's second doses.

"Like my second dose, which is coming up in June," Dr Coatsworth told Today.

Vaccination rates plummeted in recent weeks after medical advice was updated to no longer recommend the AstraZeneca jab for people aged under 50.

However, they are slowly rising again, with 67,000 vaccines administered in the 24 hours to Tuesday.

The federal government wants to bring forward vaccinations among the over 50s before the yet-to-be-approved Novavax and more Pfizer supplies arrive towards the end of the year.

"I do think that Australians over the age of 50 will roll up their sleeves when a vaccine is available for them," Dr Coatsworth said.

Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation co-chair Allen Cheng, will also give evidence to the committee.

Originally published as Questions over 'missing' 2.7m vaccines