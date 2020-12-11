Questions from protest meeting at the Gympie Town Hall

Letter to Editor:

I was a member of the people assembled at Town Hall yesterday to protest against council’s intention to remove the temporary protection measures which had been put in place by the previous council to preserve biodiversity and koala habitat in Gympie Region, pending the finalisation of a Biodiversity and Koala Habitat Development Strategy, yet to happen.

Mayor Hartwig claimed that council was taking the removal action on the advice of council staff.

Protestors outside Gympie Town Hall on Wednesday - despite their efforts the temporary environmental protection laws were repealed.

When some of us inquired why we couldn’t attend the meeting, COVID precautions were cited by the young female pregnant council employee sent to face us. She is today reported as having been upset by her encounter with our representatives attempting to establish whether or not it was legal for us to be barred from the meeting.

I wonder how the council’s duty of care to its employees allowed that young woman to be delegated such a task; how long council is going to hide behind COVID to prevent members of the public attending meetings; and how much habitat will be destroyed now?

Suzanne Lanham, Gympie