Questions about Corbet’s $10k donation to Curran war chest

Letter to the Editor

I ATTENDED the meeting organised by the Chamber of Commerce at Gympie High on Tuesday night and wondered at times why I had bothered. Sour grapes, possibly.

Anyway, entry was free and the smiling staff of the school chaplaincy served tea and bickies for only $2.

The format of the meeting — five-minute speeches by the candidates, a “debate” on a too-lengthy series of predictable questions prepared by the Chamber, followed eventually by a general Q and A session kept safely sanitised by rigorous constraints (no statements to give a question a context and a 60-second limit to articulate it) meant that the whole thing went to plan.

The chair seemed to have hardened under me by the end of proceedings.

At left, Andrew "Aussie" Corbet shows Mayor Mick Curran and councillors Larry Friske and Ian Petersen where the realigned highway will travel through their current operation on Woondum Road.

The speakers were of the usual standard — predictable and not particularly inspiring — and the experience was not enhanced by the poor sound quality. Many questions were incomprehensible, which tended to detract from the significance of the answers.

Corbet's Group to relocate their operations to south of Kybong. Second from left, Andrew "Aussie" Corbet shows Mayor Mick Curran and councillors Larry Friske and (at left) Ian Petersen that their entire plant on Woondum Road will be relocated.

The third candidate, Mr Jerome, almost unrecognisable without his hat, provided some comic relief as he repeatedly jogged to the microphone to mediate between Messrs Curran and Hartwig and chant his catchphrase “communication and balance” … the solution to all council problems.

Mayoral candidate Tim Jerome with his horse.

If he had been asked to declare a decision on the contest between his two rivals it would have been a draw — “You’ve got to have balance.” I listened for a lonely whinny from the playground.

I wanted to ask three questions, but I asked the wrong one first and was silenced on the spurious grounds that the matter of the $10k donation to Mr Curran by Corbets had already been “dealt with.”

Andrew Corbet with one of the new 33m road trains the Corbets Group has approval to run between Gympie and Brisbane.

In fact it had been “spun over”, with Mr Curran finally being able to boast that he was proud to be sponsored by “one of Gympie’s most successful businesses.”

The success of the Corbet business enterprise has been greatly assisted in the past by the questionable support of council.

Back in 2015, when I believe Mr Curran was the acting mayor, The Gympie Times (July 22) reported that the council had overruled a Planning Department recommendation to refuse a Corbet Timber and Haulage application for a “material change of use for a transport depot” on their land in Corbet Rd, Jones Hill.

The result of that council decision (to overrule the Planning Department recommendation for refusal) has been a massive expansion in that haulage and timber operation — now admittedly one of Gympie’s most successful businesses. But for the neighbouring residents the consequences have been disastrous.

Aerial footage taken on Tuesday December 3 of Aussie Corbets empire in Traveston. Photo: Philippe Coquerand

Their houses are unsaleable and their health is severely impacted by the constant noise and the pollution from the diesel fumes from the huge vehicles constantly coming and going.

Sadly, they no longer experience night, because the security lighting at the depot rivals that for night games at the MCG. But, as they say, when there are winners there have to be losers. The losers are the ones we don’t talk about.

Merv Welch, The Palms (Abridged)