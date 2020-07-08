Question ScoMo couldn’t care less about

Scott Morrison addressed Australia amid Victoria’s worsening COVID-19 outbreak but there was one question he didn’t have time for.

Scott Morrison addressed Australia amid Victoria’s worsening COVID-19 outbreak but there was one question he didn’t have time for.

Scott Morrison has bigger things to worry about than footy.

The Prime Minister spoke at a press conference today as Victoria announced 134 new COVID-19 cases and cut off a reporter when quizzed about the AFL grand final possibly being played in a different state.

Kayo is your ticket to the 2020 Toyota AFL Premiership Season. Watch every match of every round Live & On-Demand. New to Kayo? Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

The decider is always played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) but Victoria's uptick in coronavirus cases, which has forced all of the state's AFL teams to move into hubs elsewhere in Australia, has led to questions about which city would host the grand final should it be moved.

"To be honest, where the AFL grand final is being played at the moment is one of the furthest things from my mind," Morrison said. "It really is.

"The AFL I'm sure will sort that out and states and territories will sort that out.

"Right now we're dealing with a pandemic outbreak in Victoria."

The MCG has a contract with the AFL to host the grand final until 2057 but extenuating circumstances may prevent that deal from being honoured this year.

Former Hawthorn star Campbell Brown believes Victoria's health crisis means The Gabba in Brisbane and Perth's Optus Stadium are now the frontrunners to hold the biggest game of the season.

"First and foremost, as has always been the case, health and safety will be the number one priority, and both those states seem to have coronavirus numbers and protocols under control," Campbell wrote for Seven News.

"They have even already allowed supporters to attend games. That's going to be the second key factor.

"The one thing that does make sense is that from a health, financial and fan engagement perspective a grand final interstate is a near certainty."

Queensland Sports Minister Kate Jones said the Sunshine State's grand final bid would be helped by the fact AFL teams have already moved there in hubs, while West Australian Premier Mark McGowan has thrown Perth's hat in the ring.

"If the game can't be held at the MCG, then clearly, Perth and Optus Stadium are the best location for the game and I would put that to the AFL," Mr McGowan said.

"I really don't want to get into a bidding war with Sydney or Brisbane, or Adelaide.

"Clearly, Perth is the biggest football state outside of Victoria, and our ground is the best."

AFL CEO Gillon McLachlan told The Daily Telegraph Sydney also looms as a viable option to host the Big Dance.

Originally published as Question ScoMo couldn't care less about