Question marks still clouding this year’s Gympie Show

The Gympie Show is full steam ahead for a return in 2021, but exactly what it will look like remains in some doubt.

Gympie Show Society president Graeme Engeman said Wednesday there was plenty to play out in terms of planning this year’s show in a COVID safe way.

Gympie Show Society president Graeme Engeman.

But Mr Engeman was firm in his commitment to bring the Gympie region a show to remember when it returns on 12 May, after last year’s edition was cancelled by the coronavirus pandemic.

“The intention is to have a show, and as much as possible a proper show,” Mr Engeman said yesterday ahead of a monthly Show Society meeting.

“It was always ‘If we’re going to do the show, we’ll put on a show’. We won’t have any entertainment in the main pavilion, but we’ll have lots of entertainment in the main ring.

Gympie Show 2018.

“We’re just looking at areas where it causes a bit of heartache with the COVID rules. Our aim is to have 95 per cent of what a normal show would be, we’ll just spread it out so nobody is too close together.

“All the parts are in place, and everyone wants to get involved, a lot of sponsors want to get involved.”

Mr Engeman said questions still surrounded the logistics of running the show in a COVID safe environment, as well as the show’s future beyond this year.

He said community members such as 2021 Gympie Citizen of the Year Deb Brown and former councillor Rae Gate had volunteered their time to get the show on the road.

Gympie Region Australia Day Awards 2021 – Citizen of the Year Deb Brown. Pictures: Josh Preston

“There’s so much in it. We have a meeting every month and we started planning the show in January. Rae Gate got involved in the volunteering, she’s been working away and kept all the costs down in the office,” he said.

“We’re pretty happy with the way the Bull n Bronc went, but the show is like 19 Bull n Broncs into one.

“A three-day show is a great event, but whether it’s too costly to keep going in that format is the drama we’ve got.

“As we get closer, more at the show times it’s really going to be necessary to get some help.”

Head to gympieshow.com.au for more information.