Queensland’s top 10 beaches revealed

BURLEIGH beach has been named the best beach in Queensland according to the state's lifesaving organisation.

With more than 180,000 beachgoers hitting the water at Burleigh on weekends last summer, relatively low rescues and a stunning location the beach today jumped up Surf Life Saving Queensland's annual rankings to the top spot.

Matt, Evan, Leigh and Kara Smith enjoying the sunshine at Burleigh beach. Picture by Scott Fletcher

Gold Coast beaches have featured heavily in the top 10 with Greenmount Beach in third and North Burleigh, a few hundred metres up from Burleigh, in seventh.

SLSQ boss George Hill said competition was tough in the organisation's second annual rankings list that was designed to promote Queensland beaches ahead of summer beginning tomorrow.

But he said Burleigh easily knocked last year's winner Kings Beach on the Sunshine Coast right out of the top 10.

Burleigh Boardriders youngest member, Mason Lewis, 5, surfing at Burleigh. Picture by Scott Fletcher

"Burleigh's a wonderful beach and it obviously ticks a lot of boxes," Mr Hill said.

"It's easy to access, close to a lot of facilities, it's often protected by the headland from prevailing conditions and it's patrolled 365 days of the year."

An aerial of the a crowd at Burleigh Heads. Pic by Luke Marsden

SLSQ figures recorded more than 180,000 beachgoers at Burleigh with lifesavers at the beach performing 167 rescues, 111 first aid treatments and 2553 preventative actions on weekends alone last year.

It may sound like a lot but Mr Hill said there were fewer rescues and serious incidents at Burleigh during the past decade.

The beach has also been home to trials of specialised wheelchair access on Saturdays which has allowed people of all abilities to hit the surf.

Mr Hill said some people may disagree with the decision.

"There are so many beautiful beaches up and down Queensland's coastline and everyone has their own favourite little spot they like to go to," he said.

The Sunshine Coast remains the Gold Coast's stiffest competitor with the region also holding three positions in the top 10 list.

Surfers at Burleigh Heads enjoy the big surf on the Gold Coast earlier this year. Photo: Adam Head

Surf Lifesaving Queensland's top 10 beaches for summer 2016/17

1. Burleigh Beach - Gold Coast

2. Noosa Main Beach - Sunshine Coast

3. Greenmount Beach - Gold Coast

4. Cylinder Beach - North Stradbroke Island

5. Alexandra Headland - Sunshine Coast

6. Mooloolaba Beach - Sunshine Coast

7. North Burleigh Beach - Gold Coast

8. Nielson Park Beach - Bundaberg

9. Harbour Beach - Mackay

10. Palm Cove - Cairns