Queensland's council corruption mess: how do we clean it up?

Stain caused by corruption scandal won't wash off easily, but none of the ideas floated so-far will work.

Stain caused by corruption scandal won't wash off easily, but none of the ideas floated so-far will work. Mike Knott BUN140313SAM4

DOES anybody want to fix the unfolding disaster known as Queensland's councils?

It seems there is no shortage of ideas: the State Government is tossing around the idea of a "public service-style commission”; the LGAQ has called the idea madness; and some members of the general public would like to just burn the whole mess to the ground and start over.

Unfortunately, the ideas seem to come with their own biases. Let's start with the State's proposal, which would include giving the Local Government Minister the power to sack mayors and councillors.

Does putting this much power in a political base, rather than a legal one, strike anybody as a good idea? It's open to the very same political abuse it is meant to stamp out.

The LGAQ is right: it's mad.

But so is hanging a hat on recent reforms given the public image stain all councils now carry; one which the most epic Spray-and-Wipe commercial couldn't budge.

RELATED

And burning it all down doesn't work, either: a lot of honest people would be caught in the blaze.

But there's little doubt we need another option, if only to show ratepayers that the last fox has been booted from the hen house - to do otherwise would result in lasting paranoia like that which has plagued Roswell.

And are endless conspiracy theories really how we want to think of our local governments?