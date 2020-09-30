Queensland’s cheapest blocks of land
If you are fed up with the rat race, expensive houses, $6 lattes and traffic, then you might be interested in a few of these cheap and quirky blocks to start your new, free life.
All over Queensland there are blocks of land cheaper than some diamond rings and according to real estate agents, they're getting snapped up.
36 Hume Street, Russell Island
Price: $22,000
Size: 546 m²
Distance to Brisbane CBD: 50km
Po pulation: 1,779
If you're looking to getaway then Russell Island may be your calling.
Several blocks of land worth around $15,000 have been snapped up in a year that LJ Hooker real estate agent Trent Jamieson has been out of the ordinary.
They have sold more than 300 properties over the last four months, they usually sell that many in a year.
71 Coyne Street, Julia Creek
Price: $15,000
Size: 1,012m²
Distance to Brisbane: 1600km
Population: 511
If the Russell Island vibe isn't particularly your style, or you're looking for something a little more country, then how about a spot that is closer to Alice Springs than it is Brisbane?
This block of land is ready for a house to be built, Julia Creek is east of Mt Isa, has a racecourse, health service, footy oval and plenty of room for adventure.
8 Rae Street, North Talwood
Price: $14,000, negotiable.
Size: 1,012m²
Distance to Brisbane: 430km
Population: 165
If you prefer to stay a bit further south, then why not purchase and build on this block of land in North Talwood, on the border of Queensland and NSW.
The small town boasts a school, a police station and a great community spirit.
Lot 1 Wilson St, Condamine
Price: $8000
Size: 2,023 m²
Distance to Brisbane: 330km
Population: 384
We're heading west for this next one, this is the second cheapest block of land we could find and it has been snatched up.
The $8000 block of land in the lovely Condamine had more than 100 inquiries and was bought by mates who knew the spot couldn't be used to build on.
Rather it will be used as their personal getaway, for hiking, camping and fishing.
Lot 543, Canoona Street, Yaamba
Price: $5,500
Size: 3,035 m²
Distance to Brisbane: 650km
Town Population: 62 people
While Yaamba might not be a household name known by everyone it's not far from Rockhampton, the Capricornia Caves and Yeppoon. The block is only a few hundred metres from the Fitzroy river.
Now if you want to build on it you will need council approval but it could be put to use in a similar way to the Condamine property.
27 Pine Street, Kalpowar
Price: $14,000
Size: 870 m²
Distance to Brisbane: 430km
Population: 67
Danyelle Young from LJ Hooker is another real estate agent who says it's been busy over the last few months.
She says places like this one which are perfect for country holiday houses are getting snapped up, in fact she settled three just last week.
This spot is close to the national forest, a decent drive from Gladstone, Bundaberg and Agnes Waters and even has a shed.
11 Frost Street, North Ipswich
Price: $20,000
Size: 197m²
Distance to Brisbane: 40km
Population: 200,000
If none of those take your fancy then there is a block of land in North Ipswich for sale for $20,000.
There is a water drain next to this one so the city council doesn't allow to anyone to build on it but hey, be creative.
