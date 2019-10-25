Queensland’s best teachers named — full list

EVERYONE has a favourite teacher. The one we look back on deep into our adult lives - and can still name - who delivered a little spark of inspiration to learn something new. The one who helped us discover the unknown and explore different ways of thinking.

Maybe that teacher recognised our passions and interests before we knew ourselves and gave us the direction our growing minds craved.

Often unsung, easy to criticise but there front and centre every day of our schooling lives, these teachers educate, inspire and harness the best within us before we venture into the real world.

Marsden State High School principal Andrew Peach won the Excellent Leadership in Teaching and Learning Award. Picture: Nigel Hallett

Now on World Teaching Day, Queensland recognises the best of the best teachers across the state.

Six of the state's most inspiring teachers have been recognised for their unwavering commitment to our children's education.

From the Torres Strait to Moura and the southeast corner, these teachers have been recognised for their achievements in guiding students with disabilities, boosting participation in music, creating education sporting opportunities, and being icons in their community.

The Queensland College of Teachers' TEACHX awards were held last night in Brisbane, recognising the tireless efforts of teachers around the state.

QCT board chair Professor Emeritus Wendy Patton said the winners had made an extraordinary difference in their students' lives and school communities.

"The QCT TEACHX Awards showcase the exceptional teaching we have in every schooling sector and in every geographical location of this state," she said.

Award winners Laura Loucks (Excellence in Beginning to Teach), Jennifer Irving (Innovation in Teaching) and Norah Parsons (The Courier-Mail Outstanding Contribution to Teaching). Picture: John Gass

One of the winners, Laura Loucks from Torres Strait based Tagai State College, is making a big difference for students living with a disability.

"Every day is a brand new adventure, everything is not going to go to plan - it's going to be messy, it's going to be fun, and you just have to be flexible," she said.

Her passion for helping students with a disability, especially through the use of technology, saw her promoted in 2017.

She has helped to break down stigmas, resulting in an increase in the number of parents seeking additional support from specialised services for their children.

Meanwhile, for the mining town of Moura, Norah Parsons isn't just an exceptional and dedicated teacher and school leader - she is a mentor, a key to community success and an education "idol".

Jennifer Irving and Tamika Megawatt celebrate their success at the Queensland College of Teachers’ TEACHX awards. Picture: John Gass

Moura State High School principal Joshua Duff said Norah, who has been teaching at MSHS for about 40 years, was a crucial part of the school.

"Norah is one of the keys to our success as a school and a community, and has created an astonishing legacy which will never be repeated in our little town," he says.

"Simply, I have not come across a more dedicated teacher in my life."

Since she became the Senior School Head of Department in 2015, all Year 12 students have achieved a Queensland Certificate of Education while all of her Mathematics students studying in the five years to 2018 received a grade of A-C.

Creating a sports development program which connects high school students with Olympic athletes is just one reason Maroochydore State High School (MSHS) HPE teacher Tamika Megawatt won an award for Contribution to School Community.

Mrs Megawatt said she was passionate about education and improving the system by delivering engaging curriculum and involving the community.

"I honestly believe they're the most powerful way of connecting our students with real-life opportunities," she said.

Lynne Schlyder from Somerville House was a finalist in the Outstanding Contribution to Teaching category. Picture: Josh Woning

With a sensitivity to student needs, St Aidan's Anglican Girls' School music teacher Carla Trott was recognised for her impact on music programs and student confidence.

Since she became co-ordinator of Instrumental Music at St Aidan's, student participation has expanded, with more than 30 per cent of students involved in private tuition and more than half participating in the Ensemble Program.

"Carla has a deep belief that all students have the right and capacity to learn music, to develop an internalised and independent understanding of music, and to pursue music pathways according to their own interests and capacities," Research and Engagement dean Karen Madden said.

Marsden State High School Principal Andrew Peach has become a leader in teaching excellence after working to break down barriers and create opportunities for the Logan based students.

"I think it's all about people. Marsden was an excellent school when I came here. It's about building on top of what's here at Marsden, and keep on pushing … we are in control of our destiny," he said.

His work in professional development programs, teacher retention and increasing student pride were among the reasons he won the excellent leadership in teaching award.

Sunshine Coast students who are unable to communicate verbally are being given the same learning opportunities as their peers thanks to an award-winning program designed by Nambour teacher Jennifer Irving.

The Nambour Special School teacher won the award for innovation in teaching because of her advocacy of all students having a voice, and her creation of a tool to track her students' literacy progress.

"I went about and looked for an existing tool, I didn't want to invent it I can assure you, but there was just nothing commercially available that was going to meet the needs of our students," Ms Irving said.

There were 30 finalists and 245 nominees for this year's TEACHX Awards, the only State Government awards that recognise teachers from all schooling and childcare sectors across all subjects.

Winners

Excellence in Beginning to Teach: Laura Loucks, Tagai State College - Badu Island

campus, the Torres Strait.

Excellence in Teaching: Carla Trott, St Aidan's Anglican Girls' School, Brisbane.

Excellent Leadership in Teaching and Learning Award: Andrew Peach, Marsden State High School, Brisbane.

Innovation in Teaching: Jennifer Irving, Nambour Special School, the Sunshine

Coast.

Outstanding Contribution to School Community: Tamika Megawatt, Maroochydore

State High School, the Sunshine Coast.

The Courier-Mail Outstanding Contribution to Teaching: Norah Parsons, Moura State

High School, Moura.

Finalists

Outstanding Contribution to Teaching (The Courier-Mail sponsored category)

Kirsti Ellerton, Brisbane School of Distance Education

Norah Parsons, Moura State High School

Michael Senior, Ambrose Treacy College, Brisbane

Lynne Schlyder, Somerville House

Catherine Heiner, Sheldon College

Outstanding Contribution to School Community

Matthew Barber, Elanora State High School, Gold Coast

Canan Coskun, Wisdom College, Calamvale

Dr Amber-Lee Donahoo, Burpengary State College

Tamika Megawatt, Maroochydore State High School

Mitchell Robertson, Marsden State High School

Innovation

Kevin Butler, Stanton Lodge Facility Townsville State High School

Wendy Goldston, Frenchville State School (Rockhampton)

Jennifer Irving, Nambour Special School

Thomas Patterson, Marsden State High School

Belinda Rule, C&K Eimeo Road (Mackay)

Excellent Leadership in Teaching and Learning

Linda Eager, Kelvin Grove State College

Patrick Egan, Emmaus College Rockhampton

Lynne Hardy, Mackay State High School

Andrew Peach, Marsden State High School

Tamara Sullivan, Ormiston College

E xcellence in Teaching

Ruth MacLean, Indooroopilly State High School

Catherine Nicholson, Chancellor State College

Meagan Pearse, Anglican Church Grammar School

Michelle Ragen, Brisbane Grammar School

Carla Trott, St Aidan's Anglican Girls' School

Excellence in Beginning to Teach

Daniel Chen, Saint Stephen's College

Kirra Gold, Marsden State High School

Laura Loucks, Tagai State College - Badu Campus

Gabrielle Milne, Nursery Road Special School

Susanne Sprungala, Kirwan State High School