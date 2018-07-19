Our best fish and chips revealed

Blake Tamati, 5, from Buderim enjoys a spread of fish and chips from Fisheries on the Spit with little sister Stevie, 3, on the beach at Mooloolaba. Picture: Lachie Millard

RELIGION, politics and where to find Queensland's best fish and chips - all topics guaranteed to ignite passionate debate.

Everyone has their go-to fish and chippery; whether they're craving fresh flathead from Castaways on Moreton Island after a morning dip, battered chips from Samos Fish Bar in Rockhampton or hand cut potato scallops and homemade tartare sauce from Everton Hills Seafood.

Educated consumers are looking beyond cheap imported fish and a renewed focus on healthy lifestyles means more eateries complement their crumbed and battered choices with grilled options.

Scroll down to see our top 10 fish and chip shops and then add your recommendations in the comments section below

Good quality oil and timing are the keys to perfect fish and chips.

Fisheries on the Spit supervisor Michael Bourke said customers at the 36-year-old Mooloolaba outlet showed a greater interest in food provenance.

"Locally caught seafood plays a huge part in what customers order. People always want to know what's just come off the boat, they don't want something that's been sitting in a display case for a week," Bourke said.

Fresh seafood, careful preparation, good quality vegetable oil and cooking time were the keys to a perfect fish feed.

"When the crumbs start getting a light caramel colour, pull out the fish," he said.

"We put it straight into a cardboard box and wrap it up in butchers paper and with the heat trapped inside, it continues cooking a little bit more.

"That way, when the customer gets it, it's nice and succulent and not a dry piece of fish in a hard, crackly crumb."

As for the all-important side of starch, Banter Bar head chef Daniel Miletic said beer-battered chips were the best option for takeaway.

"The beer batter makes the chips extra crunchy and they don't go soggy. If you're ordering takeaway, the batter will keep them crunchy for an extra 20 or 30 minutes," Miletic said.

10 of the best fish and chips in Queensland

The Fish Kitchen

220 Annerley Rd, Dutton Park

A blackboard fronting busy Annerley Rd trumpets the daily selection of fresh fish, from Mooloolaba swordfish and Hervey Bay spotted mackerel to sea mullet from Tweed Heads. Creative cooking methods include English ale-battered, panko crumbed and tempura. Chips come in regular or beer-battered varieties and potato scallops are homemade.

Extra: Whole baked rainbow trout and fish pies are two of the kitchen's specialties.

Banter Bar

708 Main St, Kangaroo Point

The menu announces exactly where each dish originates: the salmon is Tasmanian, the cod New Zealand and everything else - barramundi, flake, snapper and whiting - is Queensland caught. Go grilled, crumbed or battered and partner with a serve of beer-battered fries pimped with a choice of salts and the tartare sauce is homemade.

You can order takeaway or UberEats or grab a craft beer or cocktail and dine in the converted 1920s-era cottage.

Extra: The Old School Prawn Sandwich is made with Mooloolaba prawns and homemade aioli.

The crinkle-cut chips with ‘secret seasoning’ are a winner at Paper Fish in Brisbane.

Paper Fish

180/7 Little Stanley St, South Brisbane

This eatery serves sustainable seafood at bargain prices. The fish is on seasonal rotation and may include gummy, blue grenadier, flathead and salmon, served battered or grilled.

The crinkle-cut chips are liberally dusted with "secret seasoning" and sweet potato shoestring fries are also an option. Take your feed across the road to South Bank or add a local beer or glass of house wine if you dine in.

Extra: Try the coconut prawn tacos with avocado, slaw and chipotle mayo.

The Boat Shed, Scarborough

2/63 Landsborough Ave, Scarborough

This bayside institution wins fans with its simple mission to serve restaurant-quality fish at takeaway prices. Meaty fillets of flathead, whiting, snapper, cod and barramundi come battered or crumbed and topped with The Boat Shed's signature crunchy sweet potato ribbons. Well-seasoned, golden fries and views over Moreton Bay complete the experience.

Extra: The floured, seasoned and deep-fried calamari rings are always on point.

Fresh Coral Seafood

1 Swan Lane, Mudgeeraba

Customers are as drawn to the store's homemade potato scallops as they are to the always-changing fish of the day served in a crunchy batter, fine crumb or grilled with garlic butter. Fish is sourced locally, filleted onsite and the daily haul could include garfish, snapper or red emperor. The calamari rings are cut, marinated and crumbed instore each day.

Extra: Live oysters are shucked daily and the store stocks only Queensland prawns.

A pile of goodies from Peter's Fish Market at Main Beach. Picture: by Luke Marsden.

Peter's Fish Market

120 Seaworld Dr, Main Beach

Browse the refrigerated rows of fresh-off-the-trawler fish, grab what takes your fancy - be it mangrove Jack, marlin or sweetlip - and take it to the counter where it will be cooked to order. Or, leave it to the experts and order the catch of the day; crumbed, battered, grilled with lemon and butter or a marinade and served with a side of crispy chips.

Extra: Daily specials can run from oysters Kilpatrick to lobster thermidor.

Chumley Warner's

8/190 Birkdale Rd, Birkdale

There's a reason so many British ex-pats and homesick tourists frequent this authentic English fish and chippery. Chunky fillets of imported cod, haddock and plaice come coated in crispy batter with fat chips and sides of mushy peas, curry sauce and gravy. The fish is sourced from sustainable North Atlantic stock and frozen within five hours of being caught to ensure freshness.

Extra: The venue also serves imported beer including Tennent's Lager and Boddingtons Pub Ale.

Fisheries on the Spit

21 Parkyn Pde, Mooloolaba

This buzzing eatery has pumped out piping-hot fish and chips to tourists and locals since 1982. Fishing vessels moor out front and a seafood processing factory abuts the shopfront meaning a menu that serves the likes of mahi mahi, swordfish, orange roughie and albacore. Chunky cut chips are crisp on the outside and meltingly soft inside.

Extra: Serves of calamari come either crumbed or grilled in garlic butter.

Grunske's by the River

11E Petersen St, Bundaberg

Local seafood is caught, processed and cooked fresh daily from one of the state's last remaining seafood processors. Pull up a table overlooking the Burnett River and treat yourself to wild-caught saltwater barramundi, battered coral trout or macadamia-crumbed local cobia. Chips and potato scallops are hand cut, battered and deep-fried to golden perfection.

Extra: Fish cakes are housemade and crumbed cutlets use locally caught prawns.

Kenny's Seafood

174 Main St, Proserpine

Tourists may flock to Airlie Beach but locals know Kenny's is the pick for fish and chips in the Whitsundays. A compact menu champions local, seasonal fish such as Spanish mackerel, red throat and sweetlip, and serves it lightly battered, crumbed or grilled with lemon. Check the blackboard for daily trawler specials like king prawns, oysters and coral trout wings.

Extra: A pair of crumbed or battered bug tails will set you back $6.