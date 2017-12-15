Christmas Day weather: Hot, humid and stormy in Queensland

HOT, humid and thunderstorms - it's shaping up to be a typical Queensland Christmas.

Just 10 days out from Santa's arrival and meteorologists believe it'll be a wet Christmas for farmers along the Great Dividing Range, but a hot, sticky one for families along the coast.

A band of showers is expected to linger over the Range for the long weekend and there's the possibility that thunderstorms will continue through to Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

Townsville, Mackay and Rockhampton are more likely to have a very sweaty Christmas, with temperatures expected in the mid-30s with high humidity.

Sky News meteorologist Rob Sharpe said the current run of hot summer temperatures would continue through until next Wednesday - when it is expected to get hotter.

Sisters Siena, 8, and Caitlin Stolte, 11, from Dayboro will beat the heat this Christmas at their Coolum Beach campsite. Picture: Lachie Millard

"We're going to see a bit of extra heat on Wednesday ... before daily thunderstorms along the Great Dividing Range across the Christmas weekend to Boxing Day," he said.

"There's a chance those storms will impact on Brisbane. It's going to remain hotter than average and more humid than typical right through that Christmas period."

A high pressure system sitting in the Tasman Sea is drawing in the hot, humid weather across the state at the moment and will not be moving anywhere before Christmas, Mr Sharpe says.

Overnight temperatures are also on the rise, with Brisbane recording a minimum temperature yesterday of just 18C.

"Nights will be a little warmer than they've been recently," Mr Sharpe said.

"It's going to remain dry ... right through to Wednesday next week."

Brisbane is in for a top of 31C and mostly sunny conditions today.