Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Christmas Day weather: Hot, humid and stormy in Queensland

A beautiful clear day at Magnetic Island, Queensland. Picture: Tourism and Events Queensland
A beautiful clear day at Magnetic Island, Queensland. Picture: Tourism and Events Queensland
by Chris Honnery

HOT, humid and thunderstorms - it's shaping up to be a typical Queensland Christmas.

Just 10 days out from Santa's arrival and meteorologists believe it'll be a wet Christmas for farmers along the Great Dividing Range, but a hot, sticky one for families along the coast.

A band of showers is expected to linger over the Range for the long weekend and there's the possibility that thunderstorms will continue through to Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

Townsville, Mackay and Rockhampton are more likely to have a very sweaty Christmas, with temperatures expected in the mid-30s with high humidity.

Sky News meteorologist Rob Sharpe said the current run of hot summer temperatures would continue through until next Wednesday - when it is expected to get hotter.

Sisters Siena, 8, and Caitlin Stolte, 11, from Dayboro will beat the heat this Christmas at their Coolum Beach campsite. Picture: Lachie Millard
Sisters Siena, 8, and Caitlin Stolte, 11, from Dayboro will beat the heat this Christmas at their Coolum Beach campsite. Picture: Lachie Millard

"We're going to see a bit of extra heat on Wednesday ... before daily thunderstorms along the Great Dividing Range across the Christmas weekend to Boxing Day," he said.

"There's a chance those storms will impact on Brisbane. It's going to remain hotter than average and more humid than typical right through that Christmas period."

A high pressure system sitting in the Tasman Sea is drawing in the hot, humid weather across the state at the moment and will not be moving anywhere before Christmas, Mr Sharpe says.

Overnight temperatures are also on the rise, with Brisbane recording a minimum temperature yesterday of just 18C.

"Nights will be a little warmer than they've been recently," Mr Sharpe said.

"It's going to remain dry ... right through to Wednesday next week."

Brisbane is in for a top of 31C and mostly sunny conditions today.

Gympie Cats women enter Wide Bay competition

Gympie Cats women enter Wide Bay competition

The Gympie Cats will enter a women's team into the Wide Bay Competition for the 2018 season

Rattler: 'We can't stop now we've spent too much'

CALL TO ACTION: Councillor Glen Hartwig says the Rattler project delay can be blamed solely on one person.

Hartwig slams $2m blowout announcement as "spin”

They met 72 years ago on Boxing Day at Baramba Ck

ANNIVERSARY: Bill and Phyllis Elliott first met through mutual friends at a Boxing Day Picnic at Barambah Creek in 1945.

This Gympie couple just celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary

Extended services for Excelsior Medical

Excelsior Medical Extension. Dr John Manton inside the new extension, which is due to be completed at the end of next week.

Gympie clinic will soon become medical hub

Local Partners