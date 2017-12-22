Christmas at 40C: Doctors warning over scorching Qld days

HEALTH authorities are warning Queenslanders to prepare for a series of scorchers.

The weather bureau has forecast a run of 30C+ days for almost every Queensland town.

Temperatures are expected to peak on Christmas Day with around 33C forecast along the east coast and a top of 45C in the west.

Doctors are urging families to be wary of the health risks - especially if spending it outdoors.

CHRISTMAS DAY FORECAST



SOUTH EAST QUEENSLAND



Brisbane: Possible late shower, storm 21-32C

Caloundra: Sunny: 22-31C

Coolangatta: Late showers, possible storm 22-31C

Gatton: Shower or two, possible storm 19-37C

Ipswich: Shower or two, possible storm 19-35C

Maroochydore: Sunny 21-32C

Noosa: Sunny 21-31C

WIDE BAY BURNETT

Bundaberg: Mostly sunny 21-32C

Gympie: Sunny, 19-35C

Hervey Bay: Mostly sunny 21-31C

Maryborough: Mostly sunny 20-33C

SOUTH-WEST, DARLING DOWNS, SURAT

Chinchilla: Shower or two, possible storm 22-38C

Dalby: Shower or two, possible storm 20-37C

Kingaroy: Late showers, possible storm 18-35C

Roma: Hot, possible storm. 23-40C

Warwick: Showers, storm likely 18-35C

Toowoomba: Shower or two, possible storm 19-33C

CENTRAL QUEENSLAND, WHITSUNDAYS, COALFIELDS

Emerald: Sunny 22-38C

Gladstone: Mostly sunny 23-32C

Hamilton Island: Mostly sunny 25-31C

Mackay: Mostly sunny, 23-31C

Moranbah: 20-39C

Proserpine :Mostly sunny 21-33C

Rockhampton: Sunny 22-35C

Australian Medical Association Queensland president Dr Bill Boyd said heat-related illnesses kill 500 Australians each year.

"This time of year families often spend a lot of time together outdoors," Dr Boyd said.

"Exposing yourself to the sun will cause your body to heat up and that's when problems can occur, especially for older people who find it harder to lower their temperature.

"If you begin to experience the symptoms of heat exhaustion, lie down somewhere cool, drink chilled water and contact a GP. In an emergency, always call triple-0."

Dr Boyd said heatstroke occurred when the body's core temperature rose above 40.5C and organs start to fail, leading to delirium, possible seizures and loss of consciousness.