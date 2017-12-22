Christmas at 40C: Doctors warning over scorching Qld days

HEALTH authorities are warning Queenslanders to prepare for a series of scorchers.
The weather bureau has forecast a run of 30C+ days for almost every Queensland town.
Temperatures are expected to peak on Christmas Day with around 33C forecast along the east coast and a top of 45C in the west.
Doctors are urging families to be wary of the health risks - especially if spending it outdoors.
CHRISTMAS DAY FORECAST
SOUTH EAST QUEENSLAND
Brisbane: Possible late shower, storm 21-32C
Caloundra: Sunny: 22-31C
Coolangatta: Late showers, possible storm 22-31C
Gatton: Shower or two, possible storm 19-37C
Ipswich: Shower or two, possible storm 19-35C
Maroochydore: Sunny 21-32C
Noosa: Sunny 21-31C
WIDE BAY BURNETT
Bundaberg: Mostly sunny 21-32C
Gympie: Sunny, 19-35C
Hervey Bay: Mostly sunny 21-31C
Maryborough: Mostly sunny 20-33C
SOUTH-WEST, DARLING DOWNS, SURAT
Chinchilla: Shower or two, possible storm 22-38C
Dalby: Shower or two, possible storm 20-37C
Kingaroy: Late showers, possible storm 18-35C
Roma: Hot, possible storm. 23-40C
Warwick: Showers, storm likely 18-35C
Toowoomba: Shower or two, possible storm 19-33C
CENTRAL QUEENSLAND, WHITSUNDAYS, COALFIELDS
Emerald: Sunny 22-38C
Gladstone: Mostly sunny 23-32C
Hamilton Island: Mostly sunny 25-31C
Mackay: Mostly sunny, 23-31C
Moranbah: 20-39C
Proserpine :Mostly sunny 21-33C
Rockhampton: Sunny 22-35C
Australian Medical Association Queensland president Dr Bill Boyd said heat-related illnesses kill 500 Australians each year.
"This time of year families often spend a lot of time together outdoors," Dr Boyd said.
"Exposing yourself to the sun will cause your body to heat up and that's when problems can occur, especially for older people who find it harder to lower their temperature.
"If you begin to experience the symptoms of heat exhaustion, lie down somewhere cool, drink chilled water and contact a GP. In an emergency, always call triple-0."
Dr Boyd said heatstroke occurred when the body's core temperature rose above 40.5C and organs start to fail, leading to delirium, possible seizures and loss of consciousness.
