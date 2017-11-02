News

There’s more rain where that came from

Queensland has experienced its wettest October since 1975.
Queensland has experienced its wettest October since 1975.
by Chris Honnery

QUEENSLAND has had its wettest October since 1975, as the state braces for more rain next week.

The weather bureau's monthly climate summary reported the third wettest Queensland October on record, while parts of the Wide Bay, Burnett and North Tropical Coast regions had their wettest ever.

Makowata, between Gladstone and Bundaberg, recorded the wettest day of the month when 389mm of rain fell in 24 hours.

The Bureau of Meteorology found 40 sites across Queensland had their record highest October daily rainfall after several low-level troughs moved over the state; including the four-day deluge near Gladstone on October 17 to 20.

The climate summary also reported severe thunderstorms wreaked havoc across parts of the state including one system on the 27th which damaged a shed near Toowoomba.

Overnight temperatures were also above average after the state recorded its third warmest mean minimum temperatures on record.

Showers are expected to continue across the state over the next week, with a medium chance around the southeast on Sunday.

Brisbane should see a fine and clear day today with a top of 29C.

The 48-hour food guide to eating your way around Brisbane

IF THERE is one thing you shouldn’t bring with you to Brisbane, it’s a full stomach because you’re going to need all the room you can get.

Become a seasoned hiker in seven steps

BRISBANE is the jewel in the hiker’s hat for top walking trails suited to all experience levels, so if hiking is on your radar, get yourself to the River City.

Why you should be going straight to the pool deck

ENGLISH cricket fans will have no reason to scorch in the Queensland heat this summer with the legendary Pool Deck on its way back to the Gabba.

'I feared my son would die in an accident while high on ice'

'I feared my son would die in an accident while high on ice'

MOST people have hopes and dreams for their kids future but for the father of an ice addict he simply hoped his son would stay alive.

Drive to the conditions: Gympie covered in fog

CAN'T SEE: It was a foggy start to the morning in Gympie.

DID anyone else have the fog lights on this morning?

Kate Jones hits back over shocking graduation figures

NOT ADDING UP: There is dispute about which figures best reflect the number of Queensland students completing Year 12.

Fair Go For Our Kids campaign figures under fire.

SPECIAL REPORT: Why drug gangs are targeting regional kids

Experts have been shocked by the drug ice's prominence in regional Australia.

And how we think our pollies could do more to stop it

Local Partners