There’s more rain where that came from

Queensland has experienced its wettest October since 1975.

Queensland has experienced its wettest October since 1975.

QUEENSLAND has had its wettest October since 1975, as the state braces for more rain next week.

The weather bureau's monthly climate summary reported the third wettest Queensland October on record, while parts of the Wide Bay, Burnett and North Tropical Coast regions had their wettest ever.

Makowata, between Gladstone and Bundaberg, recorded the wettest day of the month when 389mm of rain fell in 24 hours.

The Bureau of Meteorology found 40 sites across Queensland had their record highest October daily rainfall after several low-level troughs moved over the state; including the four-day deluge near Gladstone on October 17 to 20.

The climate summary also reported severe thunderstorms wreaked havoc across parts of the state including one system on the 27th which damaged a shed near Toowoomba.

Overnight temperatures were also above average after the state recorded its third warmest mean minimum temperatures on record.

Showers are expected to continue across the state over the next week, with a medium chance around the southeast on Sunday.

Brisbane should see a fine and clear day today with a top of 29C.