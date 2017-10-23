Hail hits as severe storm warning issued

Grey skies and storms over the Gold Coast. Picture: David Clark

THE Bureau of Meteorology has warned large hail is likely around the southeast today as thunderstorms and showers pass through the region.

Areas south of Brisbane this morning were already being inundated with heavy rain as a thunderstorm moves through from the west.

The BoM issued a severe thunderstorm warning at 10.56am for the southeast coast and parts of Wide Bay and Burnett, Darling Downs and the Granite Belt.

"Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce large hailstones and damaging winds in the warning area over the next several hours," the warning said.

"Locations which may be affected include Warwick, Gold Coast, Toowoomba, Brisbane, Dalby, Maroochydore, Gympie, Kingaroy, Stanthorpe and Caboolture."

The BoM issued a severe thunderstorm warning at 10.56am.

The latest warning follows after an early morning thunderstorm hit the region, dropping just two millimetres of rainfall on the Brisbane CBD.

The early storm hit around 4am, with loud thunder heard across the city and lightning seen in the city's north.

Minor damage was reported included several fallen trees.

More than 15mm or rain is set to fall on the Gold Coast today.

Weatherzone meteorologist Tom Hough said rain could be expected on and off throughout the week.

The storms come after it was revealed that southeast Brisbane is the most storm-affected region in Queensland, according to NRMA Insurance data.