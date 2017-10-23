25°
News

Hail hits as severe storm warning issued

Grey skies and storms over the Gold Coast. Picture: David Clark
Grey skies and storms over the Gold Coast. Picture: David Clark
by Chris Honnery and Clare Armstrong

THE Bureau of Meteorology has warned large hail is likely around the southeast today as thunderstorms and showers pass through the region.

Areas south of Brisbane this morning were already being inundated with heavy rain as a thunderstorm moves through from the west.

The BoM issued a severe thunderstorm warning at 10.56am for the southeast coast and parts of Wide Bay and Burnett, Darling Downs and the Granite Belt.

"Severe thunderstorms are likely to produce large hailstones and damaging winds in the warning area over the next several hours," the warning said.

"Locations which may be affected include Warwick, Gold Coast, Toowoomba, Brisbane, Dalby, Maroochydore, Gympie, Kingaroy, Stanthorpe and Caboolture."

The BoM issued a severe thunderstorm warning at 10.56am.
The BoM issued a severe thunderstorm warning at 10.56am.

 

The latest warning follows after an early morning thunderstorm hit the region, dropping just two millimetres of rainfall on the Brisbane CBD.

The early storm hit around 4am, with loud thunder heard across the city and lightning seen in the city's north.

Minor damage was reported included several fallen trees.

More than 15mm or rain is set to fall on the Gold Coast today.

Weatherzone meteorologist Tom Hough said rain could be expected on and off throughout the week.

The storms come after it was revealed that southeast Brisbane is the most storm-affected region in Queensland, according to NRMA Insurance data.

Topics:  hail storm weather

Revealed: Australia’s fastest growing jobs

Revealed: Australia’s fastest growing jobs

BARISTAS, beauticians and boot camp instructors are among Australia’s fastest-growing occupations.

ACCC attempts to force regional mobile network expansion

The ACCC has ruled against introducing domestic roaming to allow phone rivals to access each other's networks.

Vodafone slams ACCC after mobile roaming decision

'I couldn't believe this dodgy deal'

TAFE DEAL: Gympie USC expansion is being frustrated, to the detriment of the region's young people, according to MP Tony Perrett and Shadow Minister Jarrod Bleijie.

'Dodgy' state government deal with council on TAFE: Opposition

Extreme delays as truck crash blocks Bruce Hwy

A horse float rolled on the Bruce Highway trapping four race horses en-route to Corbould Park for the Montrose Charity Raceday. Traffic congestion on the Bruce Highway near Roys Road. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily

It is being reported that a number of lanes are blocked

Local Partners