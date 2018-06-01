Cost of new waste levy revealed

NSW registered Trucks arrive and dump their loads of waste at the Wattle Glen landfill site , where Queensland has cheaper disposal rates than across the border in NSW.

NSW registered Trucks arrive and dump their loads of waste at the Wattle Glen landfill site , where Queensland has cheaper disposal rates than across the border in NSW.

THE Palaszczuk Government's new waste levy will come in in the new year and will cost $70 a tonne.

Deputy Premier Jackie Trad has announced this morning the recommendations of a directions paper into the new tax detailing the makeup of the levy.

Councils will receive an annual advance on levy charges to ensure the tax is not passed on to householders.

Ms Trad would not say how much the tax would raise in its first year, however, insisting that would be revealed when she hands down her first budget on June 12.

Ms Trad would also not say how the advanced rebate councils will receive ahead of the implementation of the levy would initially be funded, insisting those details too would be revealed on June 12.

But she defended the need for the levy.

"This isn't convenient. This is necessary. We have a waste issue in Queensland," Ms Trad said.

"We have interstate waste dumping that has reached astronomical levels.

"We are the only jurisdiction in the country without a waste levy that we can use to grow an industry to recycle our own waste.

"We have China refusing to take waste from Australia now and this is an issue."

The waste levy will star at $70 and then increase by $5 each year for four years for general waste.