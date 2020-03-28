Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
This weekend’s Local Government elections will go ahead around Queensland: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily
This weekend’s Local Government elections will go ahead around Queensland: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily
Politics

Queensland voters expected to practice hygiene this election

Stuart Fast
28th Mar 2020 4:30 AM | Updated: 5:46 AM

THE Electoral Commission of Queensland has outlined the hygiene rules for voters to follow at the polling booths today.

The commission expects voters to abide by social distancing measures and avoid handshakes while at the polling booths.

Hand sanitiser will be available for voters and ­officials at voting centres and polling booths where possible.

Voters are encouraged to bring their own pen or pencil with them to vote, although pencils will still be available to all voters.

The ECQ is asking voters to practice good respiratory ­hygiene while at the polls.

Additional measures such as queue control will be put in place where voters will need to wait to enter booths.

Vote issuing tables and polling screens will be positioned to maximise distance between all people in attendance, based on the space constraints of the polling booths

The commission acknowledges this is a unique situation for Queensland voters.

More Stories

council elections covid-19 hygiene queensland
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rumours surface of mini coronavirus outbreak near Gympie

        premium_icon Rumours surface of mini coronavirus outbreak near Gympie

        News ‘We’re a small community. You only have to sneeze in the main street and they hear about it five minutes later in Moy Pocket’

        RSPCA LOCKDOWN: How Gympie will fare if it happens

        premium_icon RSPCA LOCKDOWN: How Gympie will fare if it happens

        News An RSPCA lockdown may be imminent, so what does that mean for the Gympie region?

        COVID-19: Gympie students grapple with home school stress

        premium_icon COVID-19: Gympie students grapple with home school stress

        News Year 12 students talk about the challenges facing them as schools prepare to shut...

        How this Gympie business evolved under COVID-19 pressure

        premium_icon How this Gympie business evolved under COVID-19 pressure

        News Mr Ross is adamant they can weather the storm for the next couple of months...