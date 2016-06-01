21°
Sport

CRUSHING BLOW: Maroons' Origin dynasty begins again

Peter Badel, The Courier-Mail | 12th Jul 2017 10:58 PM
Billy Slater on the move.
Billy Slater on the move. DAVE HUNT

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

COP that NSW. A new Queensland dynasty is born.

Kevin Walters' Maroons produced one of the finest fightbacks as an old dog and two young pups inspired Queensland's epic series-clinching 22-6 defeat of NSW in the Origin decider.

Before a ground-record 52,540 at Suncorp Stadium, the Maroons overcame the loss of Origin II casualties Johnathan Thurston and Darius Boyd as they found fresh heroes to break the Blues.

Magnificent Cameron Smith produced a skipper's knock in his 42nd Origin game, providing the inspiration for debutant Cameron Munster and hat-trick hero Valentine Holmes to torment the Blues.
 

Queensland's record-breaking dynasty was on the verge of collapse after they suffered a humiliating 28-4 defeat in Origin I.

But returning to the scene of that rout, the Maroons were never headed, bolting to a 12-0 half-time lead before Holmes and Munster floored NSW with a one-two punch to clinch an 11th series win in 12 years.

Amid the euphoria, Smith clinched man-of-the-match honours, Dane Gagai snared the Wally Lewis Medal as player of the series ... and coach Walters savoured his second consecutive series win.

Paul Vautin's 'Neville Nobodies' which won the 1995 series 3-0 are widely regarded as Queensland's bravest outfit. But Walters' Wonders are now in the same league after his blooding of eight new faces this year was emphatically vindicated by a rampant Game Three performance.

 

Valentine Holmes scores at Suncorp Stadium
Valentine Holmes scores at Suncorp Stadium DAVE HUNT

Munster was magnificent filling in for Thurston at five-eighth, while Holmes was electric, scoring a first-half double before his treble in the 60th minute speared the Blues.

The emotion was capped by the sight of the injured Thurston rushing onto the field at full-time to embrace his Maroons comrades after Smith ran across field to find him.

The Blues dictated terms in the series opener at Suncorp but on this occasion, it was Queensland who set the early pace.

The Maroons were sharp around the rucks, powerful in the middle-third and dynamic on the edges.

In Game One, NSW had a trump card in Andrew Fifita. Last night, Queensland countered with Origin's greatest servant _ Cameron Smith.

By his own admission, the Maroons skipper was ineffective in the opening two games, making just two runs for seven metres. In Origin, ruck control is everything and this was Smith's stage to right some wrongs.

Playing at the very venue in which he made his Maroons debut 14 years ago, Smith didn't so much raise the bar as summon 42 games of Origin know-how to impose his tactical will on the beleaguered Blues.

 

Josh Papalii pushes Boyd Cordner
Josh Papalii pushes Boyd Cordner DAN PELED

Wherever you looked, Smith was Queensland's pied piper. He had touches at first receiver. He fed the backline at second receiver. Mainly, he sliced and diced from hooker, deconstructing the Blues with the poise and precision of a neurosurgeon.

Smith's sublime display crystallised the gulf between these fierce foes. Talent is not necessarily the issue. Self-belief is. In clutch moments, the Maroons have champions like Smith, Cooper Cronk and Billy Slater who stand up and execute under pressure.

Queensland had one hand on the trophy at half-time. But the beauty of Origin is the small, almost imperceptible twists and turns in the narrative. Half-time saved NSW ... and after the break, the rallied to give the Maroons an almighty fright.

For 20 minutes, Queensland were under siege. The ray of hope for NSW came in the 48th minute, when Josh Dugan successfully soared high for a bomb to whittle the deficit to 12-6.

But on the hour, coach Walters' selection courage was borne out in his matchwinners as rookies Munster and Holmes combined to deliver the coup de grace.

The Blues are entitled to question if their time will ever come. With a new wave of Maroons, Walters is building another great Queensland dynasty.

QUEENSLAND 22 (V Holmes 3 J Wallace tries C Smith 3 goals) bt NEW SOUTH WALES 6 (J Dugan try J Maloney goal) at Suncorp Stadium. Referee: Matt Cecchin, Gerard Sutton. Crowd: 52,540.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  cameron smith editors picks general-seniors-news queensland state of origin 2017

Kilkivan's own rock star

Kilkivan's own rock star

Gold Mine owner John Parsons is somewhat of a rock star.

Car ploughs into power pole in Gympie

A car crashed into a pole on River Rd, Wednesday evening.

Police, paramedics and Energex workers were on scene

Two years and $2.6 million later, Smithfield ready to reopen

ALMOST THERE: Kevin Brady is part of the council crew applying finishing touches to the Smithfield St upgrade.

Two weeks until CBD upgrade revealed.

Blazing a new start at One Mile

MAROON SPIRIT: Principal of One Mile State School in Gympie, Stuart Bell, is looking forward to a brighter future.

Disaster won't stop One Mile's Queensalnd spirit

Local Partners

A great Bruce Highway mystery has been solved

Future of faded road markings revealed

Scott Hoare's incredible progress

KEEP MOVING: Scott Hoare and his partner Angie Minucos.

An incredible sign of progress for Scott Hoare

Dress code strictly active wear at city lunch

A design from luxe sportswear label Sport Le Moda.

Joggers, tights, jumpers and even sweatpants will be the dress code

Many Gympie-ites living with diabetes and don't know it

FACILITATOR: Healthy lifestyle co-ordinator Kerry Roach will host a type 2 diabetes session at Gympie Community Health on August 10.

Are you at risk of diabetes?

Tragic start to Gympie's koala breeding season

There has been a tragic start to the Gympie region's koala breeding season.

Letter: Koala breeding season in this region has started

Osher’s ‘super strange’ Offspring cameo

THE Bachelor host Osher Gunsberg reveals his what happened in his ‘trippy’ Offspring experience as he comes to the romantic rescue of Nina Proudman

GoT star gushes over ‘brilliant’ sex scene

Emilia Clarke, aka the Mother of Dragons, thanked Game of Thrones creators for writing in a powerful sex scene for her character.

EMILIA Clarke thanked the show's creators for a racy scene.

Taboo's anti-hero is a man of his times

Tom Hardy in a scene from the TV series Taboo.

Tom Hardy’s complex character takes on the superpowers of the day.

What's on the big screen this week

Ansel Elgort and Lily James in a scene from the movie Baby Driver.

ANSEL Elgort put the pedal to the metal in Baby Driver.

Judah Kelly is king of the charts with record numbers

SUCCESS: The Voice winner Judah Kelly will release his debut album later this month.

Voice single rising up to rival past winners

Disability support worker wins $50,000 with Cash Cow

Woman from Gowrie Junction wins Cash Cow on Sunrise.

'Daddy, I’ve won the Cash Cow!'

MOVIE REVIEW: Nicole Kidman bewitches in The Beguiled

Nicole Kidman in a scene from the movie The Beguiled.

What The Beguiled lacks in pacing, spellbinding Kidman makes up for.

10+ acres with 2 homes!

9 Bruce Highway, Chatsworth 4570

7 2 7 OFFERS OVER...

No, this is not a misprint. We are seriously selling 2 houses on almost 11 acres for this great price, in this great location. Fantastic lifestyle or money making...

A PIECE OF HISTORY UP FOR SALE

40 Noosa Road, Monkland 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $400,000

Situated at the old Scottish Drive-in Theatre site is an 8.7 acre parcel of land, fully fenced with subdivision potential of up to 20 blocks. The property has two...

UNIQUE SOUTHSIDE ONE ACRE

36 Sorensen Road, Southside 4570

House 3 2 2 $409,000

This quality Dave English built brick home is located in the exclusive residential area of Sorensen Road. It has been lovingly maintained and is in close...

MOTIVATED VENDORS, BE QUICK!

417 Cootharaba Road, Cootharaba 4565

House 3 1 4 Offers Over...

We are proud to market this beautiful property for our clients who wish to downsize and move onto a smaller parcel of land. This 10 acre property being only 25...

GIVE ME A HOME AMONGST THE GUM TREES

57 Herron Road, Pie Creek 4570

House 3 2 4 $329,000

Nestled amongst the gum trees on a private 6074m2 allotment, this home is ideally located in the exclusive residential area of Pie Creek. Conveniently situated...

PACK YOUR BAGS!

84 Judicial Cct, Jones Hill 4570

House 4 2 2 OFFERS INVITED

Welcome to 84 Judicial Circuit, Jones Hill! Beautifully built brand new rendered home situated in the popular Echelon Estate which has so much on offer! This home...

PERFECT WEEKEND GETAWAY

Wolvi 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $145,000

Do you need a weekend getaway but have a tight budget? Why not grab this private 2.15ha (approx. 5 acres) bush block. Situated in the sought after, high rainfall...

SOLID INVESTMENT - PRICED TO SELL !!

20 Wises Road, Gympie 4570

House 4 1 2 $195,000

Highset Queenslander style home on 913m2 allotment. Tongue and groove interior, separate dining room with fireplace and fans, shower over bath, needs some TLC.

HUGE REDUCTION!!

833 Beenham Valley Road, Beenaam Valley 4570

House 4 1 2 $460,000

Great opportunity to have your slice of quiet country living on 5 acres. This 4 bedroom brick home features a dining/kitchen combination, separate lounge with...

SURPLUS GOVERNMENT PROPERTY

70 Old Traveston Road, Traveston 4570

4 2 5 Auction

Opportunity is running out to secure this affordable approx. 30 acre property in the exciting Traveston/Mary Valley Region. Enjoy this outstanding and unique...

Secret island for sale off Mackay coast

The area where the secret private island resort is for sale.

Ever considered owning an island?

PHOTOS: Rare Ipswich home on market for close to $1 million

Knockmoyra

Plenty of history on offer for third buyer of prestigious home

Seachange? Buying an island may be cheaper than you think

PARADISE: The north facing parcel on Quoin Island is for sale.

Imagine waking up to the gentle splashing of waves every day.

Pint-sized real estate agent seals the deal

YOUNGEST AGENT: Eight year old Gabby Dobbin-Lavery helped seal the deal in her first ever property sale.

Eight year old sells Coast home

Lawmakers urged to lay out welcome mat for pets in flats

Pets can be a major hurdle in securing a rental property.

New laws needed to keep up with property owner's lifestyles

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!