Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An 18-year-old budding AFL player on a ‘toolies’ trip with friends is in the Kuta police lock up after allegedly punched a security guard.
An 18-year-old budding AFL player on a ‘toolies’ trip with friends is in the Kuta police lock up after allegedly punched a security guard.
Crime

Teenage ‘toolie’ locked up in Bali

by Ondy Harvard
30th Nov 2019 8:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Sunshine Coast 'toolie' has been detained in the Kuta police lock up in Bali accused of

assaulting a security guard outside of Burger King.

Zac William Whiting, 18, dressed in nothing but shorts, was caught in a dispute about a

missing mobile phone at 2.45am on Friday (5.45am AEDT) and has been in the cells since.

The budding AFL player and cabinet maker's assistant was on a 'toolies' holiday with

friends during the annual schoolies party pilgrimage to the tropical island.

The teenager allegedly punched Burger King security guard Adni Junus Liu in the face,

causing a wound to the head. He has been formally named as a suspect of the crime,

which carries a maximum sentence of two years and eight months jail.

assault bali editors picks sunshine coast toolie zac william whiting

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IN PHOTOS: Love and laughter at Rhonda’s 80th

        premium_icon IN PHOTOS: Love and laughter at Rhonda’s 80th

        News A Gympie woman celebrated her 80th birthday with friends and family at the weekend.

        IN THE LEAD: Popular Gympie dentist blitzing comp

        premium_icon IN THE LEAD: Popular Gympie dentist blitzing comp

        News It’s still not too late to cast your vote to find Gympie’s favourite dentist, but...

        BREAKING: Teen injured in motorbike crash near Gympie

        premium_icon BREAKING: Teen injured in motorbike crash near Gympie

        News A man has fallen off his horse and a young teen has crashed his motorbike into a...

        Man injured after buggy rollover near Gympie

        premium_icon Man injured after buggy rollover near Gympie

        News It was one of the two incidents that happened in the past 24 hours in the Gympie...