Queensland to get Australia’s first vegan degustation restaurant

Vegan chef Alejandro Cancino will be opening a vegan, degustation-only restaurant in Noosa later this year. Picture: Lachie Millard

Vegan chef Alejandro Cancino will be opening a vegan, degustation-only restaurant in Noosa later this year. Picture: Lachie Millard

HE'S become one of the country's most acclaimed vegan chefs, now Alejandro Cancino is about to live out his culinary dream.

The ex-Urbane chef, with a resume including stints at former world No. 1 restaurants Mugaritz and El Bulli, both in Spain, will launch Australia's first vegan degustation-only restaurant in Noosa called Phyto.

The new restaurant, Phyto, will be located at Parkridge Noosa which consists of two, three and four-bedroom apartments and villas located on the last major undeveloped block in the Noosa Springs master planned community.

Named after the Ancient Greek word for plant, the eatery will be the signature venue of Noosa's exclusive new Parkridge residential development and will showcase Cancino's passion for environmentally sustainable and ethical fare.

"I feel it could be a huge opportunity to do something that no one is doing," he says.

"For me it's a new path and a new exploration. I'm super excited and super happy for the whole experience."

Cancino is meeting with designers this week to finalise a concept for the space, but says it will have 16-18 seats, with six at a bar.

The new restaurant will showcase Cancino’s passion for environmentally sustainable and ethical fare. Picture: Lachie Millard

"I want the room to be working together with the menu," he says.

"Decorating the room with things from the menu."

As for the menu, Cancino says he wants it to showcase clean flavours, be straight to the point, and not obviously vegan.

He will be going back to his homeland of Argentina in July and also travelling through Asia and Australia to gain inspiration for dishes, and says working with local producers and discovering new ingredients that can be used in fresh and interesting ways is incredibly important to him.

He also plans to offer a matching drinks menu that will include vegan and organic wines as well as non-alcoholic options, such as roasted cereal teas and iced teas that aren't overly sweet.

The degustation restaurant will only open three nights a week, and may be closed for up to four months of the year to give Cancino time to recap and work on new ideas, as well as juggle his other successful business, Fenn Foods, which makes a range of vegan products including sesame cheeses and his beef substitute Veef.

"It leaves freedom for me to be creative, which I think is key," he says.

An artist’s impression of Parkridge Noosa, where the new restaurant and new vegan cafe will be located.

But Phyto won't be the only new project for Cancino.

Right next door at Parkridge he will also open a sister venue to his Sunshine Coast vegan cafe Lola's Pantry in Kuluin.

He will downsize the original site and make Lola's 2.0 his signature venue.

At around 90 seats, it will serve a mix of healthy and indulgent dishes from salads to French toast and pancakes with homemade ice creams.

"I don't want people to feel like they have to stop eating the food they like (because it's plant-based) so I'll keep some indulgent food too," says Cancino.

The cafe will feature a large outdoor area filled with greenery, including herb gardens and palm trees, as well as a separate deli area selling his range of Fenn products.

The chef hopes to open Lola's in September, followed by Phyto in November or December.

"I'm doing it because I want to do something good, so I want to make sure I'm ready," he says.

EXPANSION THE NEW MOTTO

Japanese fast food outlet with a fine dining twist, Motto Motto, is expanding again.

Its name translates to "more, more" and that's the plan for owner William Liu (also behind Portside Hamilton's high-end Japanese restaurant Sono), introducing two more eateries: one at Maroochydore's new Sunshine Plaza food precinct, and the other at Indooroopilly shopping centre; as well as reclaiming its original Garden City store in Mt Gravatt.

Karaage chicken from Japanese fast food outlet Motto Motto, which is in expansion mode. Picture: Supplied

The current restaurants in Broadbeach, Chermside and Sydney are known for using high-end ingredients, such as their Wagyu beef, in more casual options at fast food prices.

Sono executive chef Ryuji Tomihara has devised the Motto Motto menus, featuring everything from ramen to filled Hokkaido-style milk buns, rice bowls and Japanese curries.

The refreshed Garden City site will also boast the exclusive dish saikyo yaki - flame-grilled, miso-marinated sea perch with rice, Japanese pickles and vegetables.

The Sunshine Plaza outlet is set to open at the end of May, followed by Indooroopilly around June.