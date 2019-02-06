Queenslanders taking over Suns

SUNS defender Jesse Joyce says Queensland footy talent is finally taking ownership of the state's second club.

Gold Coast is a club planted by the AFL but the roots to the state have never been stronger.

Queenslanders now make up a quarter of Gold Coast's list, with 12 of the current 46 players homegrown talent.

Joyce was the second Suns academy member to play AFL for the club in 2016 behind Andrew Boston (2013) and was one of just four from the state on the list at the time.

That number has now tripled and includes Jarrod Harbrow, Jack Bowes, Alex Sexton, Lachie Weller, Rory Thompson, Brayden Crossley, Connor Nutting, Caleb Graham, Brad Scheer, Jacob Heron and Jacob Dawson.

Joyce said the club feels entrenched in the state and the players now feel they are a club of Queenslanders, for Queenslanders.

"In every year since I have left the academy I have seen more below me come through and play footy for us," Joyce said.

Queensland contingent on Gold Coast Suns list. From left: Jarrod Harbrow, Lachie Weller, Jesse Joyce, Caleb Graham, Jacob Dawson, Brayden Crossley (back), Jacob Heron (middle), Rory Thompson (back), Connor Nutting, Alex Sexton, Brad Scheer, Jack Bowes. Picture: Glenn Hampson

"They aren't just getting by because of the academy either, they have earnt their spot on the list.

"They were highly rated in the draft and a players we hopefully have for a long time who can be part of our starting side. It's very exciting."

Only Victorian products have a greater presence on the Suns list with 15, but even the nation's AFL hub could stand behind Queensland within the next two years.

Caleb Graham is one of the newest local talents to find his way onto the senior list after being taken with pick 71 of last year's national draft.

Graham began playing football in Cairns at the age of five and spent time with the North Cairns Tigers and Cairns Saints before joining the Suns academy in 2016.

His family made the decision to move to the Gold Coast so Graham could pursue his dream and after showing promise with the Suns NEAFL side while winning two straight QAFL premierships with Palm Beach Currumbin, the 195cm talent, who weighs 90kg, secured his chance at the top level.

"It's great to give back to the community and show people here that you can be rewarded for your hard work," Graham said.

BREAKDOWN OF STATE REPRESENTATION ON THE SUNS LIST:

QLD - 12

VIC - 15

SA - 11

WA - 5

NSW - 2

OTHER (Ireland) - 1