Surgeon suspended over sex misconduct claims

A QUEENSLAND surgeon accused of sexual misconduct and serious malpractice has been suspended.

Dr William Braun, who specialises in bariatric surgery, has worked across numerous public and private hospitals including Redcliffe and the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

Shadow health spokeswoman Ros Bates outed the surgeon in parliament on Tuesday, tabling numerous complaints, however did not name him.

Some of the documents were dated, while some were anonymous. In others, names had been redacted.

A Metro North Hospital and Health spokesman said for privacy reasons, it could not comment on individual matters.

"However, we can say that we have suspended a staff member in relation to the allegations raised," he said.

"For legal reasons, we are unable to provide further information.

"We have a zero tolerance towards inappropriate behaviour in the workplace. Sexual harassment in our health service is completely unacceptable and we actively encourage and support staff to report any incidents.

"Our Metro North Integrity Unit conducts thorough investigations and where required, these matters are dealt with through the relevant industrial framework or referred to Queensland Police Service.

"We strongly urge anyone with evidence of misconduct to contact the Metro North Integrity Unit."

Health Minister Steven Miles urged MPs to report complaints of misconduct as soon as they received them so action could be rapid.

"MPs should not hide information until they can use it in Parliament," he said.

"Doing so could put patients and (or) staff at further risk of harm.

"MPs should also inform themselves of the proper processes so as not to jeopardise any ongoing investigations or place whistle blowers at risk of reprisals."

The doctor has been contacted for comment.