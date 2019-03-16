Queensland rugby coach looks for next Olympians in Gympie

RUGBY UNION: A talented crop of Gympie Rugby Sevens young guns made big strides in their development under the watchful eye of visiting Queensland Rugby Union coach Lachlan Parkinson at James Nash State High School yesterday afternoon.

The JNSHS Junior Rugby squad heads off to Hervey Bay today for the Fraser Coast Sevens competition with rival regional schools.

Parkinson, who serves as High Performance Manager of Rugby Sevens for QRU, took the team through some skills matrix drills to develop their skills and prepare them for the tournament.

"We'll look at their game plan for (Saturday) and pretty much give them some feedback on how they're going, get them moving and get them in a position to play tomorrow,” Parkinson said.

"It's about getting kids into rugby. I'm going to a number of schools along the little drive up to the Fraser Coast today to give the kids a chance to expose themselves to Rugby Sevens, and hoping they'll translate that to the tournament tomorrow.

"We want to give players and schools an opportunity of exposure to the game of Rugby Sevens, but it's also an opportunity for us to see if there's some talent out there we can bring into our programs, both boys and girls.

"With the Olympics next year we're going to a new cycle to 2024 after that, so there's plenty of opportunities for players to play at the national level. We want to make sure we're not missing any talent, especially in the regions. There's always someone special we can find.”

Among the squad heading to Hervey Bay tomorrow is scrumhalf Riley Brennocks, who said he was excited to test his skills in the tournament.

"I think we'll go well, hopefully we can use what we've learned since we started training on Monday and Thursday afternoons this year.

"I've been playing league for a while but I stopped when we moved from the coast, I've been itching to get back in.

"(Union) is clean, it's a lot cleaner to play.”