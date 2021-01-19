Menu
Gympie Hammers Rugby Union Club president Jason McPherson at Albert Park, where the Queensland Reds will be visiting Gympie this Thursday. Photo: Bec Singh
News

Queensland Reds head to Gympie’s Albert Park

Shelley Strachan
19th Jan 2021 2:49 PM
THE Queensland Reds will be in Gympie this Thursday.

The superstars of rugby in Queensland will be at Albert Park from 3.30-5.30pm, hosted by the Gympie Hammers Rugby Union Club, and club president Jason McPherson said anyone interested in rugby, and especially anyone interested in playing it, is encouraged to head along. Players from five to 17 all welcome.

Reds to the Regions involves 38 Queensland Reds visiting 28 regional Queensland centres across three days this week.

Again, the key focus for the regional tour is for the players to connect with the wider Queensland community.
Gympie Hammers girls Layla Milligan, Stella Crumblin and Georgina Simpson with Gympie Hammers President Jason McPherson
Like last year, there will also be an allocated time for ‘work experience’ as the players partake in manual labour on their billet family’s farm or property.

Reds head coach Brad Thorn said: “We’re excited to bring back ‘Reds to Regions’ in 2021.



“It was important for us to reconnect with the Queensland community. We got around the state. The communities loved it and so did the players.

“We want to show it wasn’t just a one-off last year. It’s all about care and connection between us and the people of Queensland.

“We’re not the Brisbane Reds, we’re the Queensland Reds. If you’re going to represent your state, it’s important to know what it means to represent them.



“Like last year, we want the players spread across all parts of Queensland. Again, we want them billeting out amongst the different communities. We want to give back and we can’t wait to get out there again,” said Thorn.

Further details of Queensland’s second instalment of ‘Reds to Regions’ will be communicated closer to the date next month.

