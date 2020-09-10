Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Queensland records no new virus cases

by Jack McKay
10th Sep 2020 10:04 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

There have been no further cases of coronavirus in Queensland overnight as the state recorded a new milestone.

It comes just a day after a shock increase saw eight cases linked to a number of clusters in the southeast.


Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said there had been more than 10,000 tests in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests since the pandemic began to 1 million.

It means there are now 27 active cases in Queensland.

Health Minister Steven Miles said it took about six months to reach half a million tests, but only an additional six weeks to reach the one million mark.

 

 


Originally published as Queensland records no new virus cases

More Stories

coronavirus coronavirusqld editors picks virus cases

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LETTER: 80-year-old man’s desperate plea for carer visa

        LETTER: 80-year-old man’s desperate plea for carer visa

        Community ‘It is 4 years since I first contacted Llew O’Brien MP, Federal Member for Wide Bay, before contacting (Federal Fisher MP Andrew Wallace) re obtaining a visa for my...

        5 people face Gympie Magistrates Court today

        Premium Content 5 people face Gympie Magistrates Court today

        News The names of people facing Gympie Magistrates Court today

        WATCH: Gympie speedster’s incredible schoolboys hat trick

        Premium Content WATCH: Gympie speedster’s incredible schoolboys hat trick

        News James Nash superstar uses blistering pace to canter past Mountain Creek opposition...

        Murder, assault, drug accused: The week that was in Gympie court

        Premium Content Murder, assault, drug accused: The week that was in Gympie...

        News Accused murderers, sexual offenders and drug users have all faced Gympie courts...