Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Queensland records 62 new cases in past 24 hours

27th Mar 2020 2:47 PM

QUEENSLAND has recorded 62 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the state's total to 555.

One person, believed to be a man in his 60s, is in the intensive care unit at the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane.

So far, 13 Australians have died from the novel coronavirus, which emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December. All have been elderly and at least four had been on cruise ships in the days before they died.

The increase comes as Prime Minister Scott Morrison announces new rules for those returning to Australia as the virus will take "lives and livelihoods".

Defence Force personnel will also be doing compliance checks.

 

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

coronavirus queensland health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Coronavirus Gympie: 4 new cases take Coast total to 56

        premium_icon Coronavirus Gympie: 4 new cases take Coast total to 56

        News Queensland Health unable to reveal how many are connected to Gympie.

        Coronavirus Queensland: What you need to know today

        Coronavirus Queensland: What you need to know today

        Health The latest on COVID-19 from NSW and beyond

        80 wedding guests, staff exposed to coronavirus case

        80 wedding guests, staff exposed to coronavirus case

        Breaking Patient visited three venues while infected with COVID-19

        Q&A: Candidates reveal their stances on climate change

        premium_icon Q&A: Candidates reveal their stances on climate change

        News Gympie council election 2020: 30 hopefuls unveil what they think of climate...