Queensland Rail reveal future of Gympie to Brisbane train

Passengers get off the tilt train at Gympie North. Photo Craig Warhurst / The Gympie Times

QUEENSLAND Rail say the Gympie North to Brisbane service had nearly 100 fewer delays last year after a community group suggested scrapping the route in favour of shuttle trains between the Gold City and Nambour.

RAIL - Back on Track administrator Robert Dow said this week public transport advocates had become "very concerned with the ongoing issues” of the service, due mostly to outdated InnerCity Express trains causing delays or cancellations.

Mr Dow said the group proposed "better services” for the region to coincide with recent upgrades at Cooran and developments at Pomona.

The group proposed rail shuttle services between Gympie North and Nambour connecting to the more frequent Nambour to Brisbane services.

"Shuttle services, similar in operation as the Ipswich Rosewood service, could operate at three-hour intervals, using Interurban Multiple Unit 100 class trains,” he said.

He suggested trains depart Gympie North at 5.30am, 8.30am, 11.30am, 2.30pm and 5.30pm (and) Nambour at 7am, 10am, 1pm, 4pm and 7pm.

He said it would benefit the economy, tourism and community connectivity and add the possibility of day trips to Brisbane.

Citytrain's Nick King said there had been 96 fewer delays and 22 fewer cancellations on the Gympie North to Brisbane line last year.

He said there was a reduction in the average incident delay by 10 minutes.

"We are currently modernising our signalling system between Brisbane and Gympie North and phasing out older train units, including those used on Gympie North services, to deliver greater reliability for our customers,” he said.

"While we can't control things like severe weather, we are investing in infrastructure and programs to mitigate as best as possible any unplanned disruptions and make sure our trains run on time,” he said.

"This includes installing bridge strike detection systems at Nambour, Mooloolah and Lawnton, so if an over-height vehicle strikes a rail bridge, we can automatically assess the impact and, where appropriate, resume services often within minutes.

"Response crews and equipment are also placed at strategic locations across our network to ensure rapid responses to incidents, particularly during peak times,” he said.

"We're also constructing a new Railway Squad Police Outpost at Northgate to better respond to security and emergency incidents on the northern corridors, and recently trialled medics at key stations to assist with medical emergencies in a more timely manner.”